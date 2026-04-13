Buccaneers 3-Round Mock Draft: Defense, Defense, Defense

We're less than 10 days away from the first round of the NFL Draft on April 22, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht has a lot of work to do.

Tampa Bay's draft last year featured four defensive players picked out of six total, and this year looks to be yet another defense-heavy draft. The Bucs need depth at just about every position, but they also could use two starters at edge rusher and off-ball linebacker, so expect both of those positions to get filled before the end of Day 3.

There are a lot of questions Licht must answer, including whether or not the Buccaneers should trade back and which of their many needs he should pick with Tampa Bay's first selection. We tried to have fun and answer a few of those questions with a three-round mock draft that attempts to address Tampa Bay's significant needs on the defensive side of the ball.

Here's our three-round mock for Tampa Bay's 2026 Draft, featuring a trade in the first round:

Round 1, Pick 25 (via Chicago Bears): EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) defends in coverage against the Auburn Tigers | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers can still find some solid edge rushing talent later in the first round, so in this scenario, they trade the No. 15 pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for their No. 25 and No. 57 picks. With No. 25, the Buccaneers nab Texas A&M edge rusher Cashius Howell.

Howell has the production the Buccaneers are looking for at this stage, with three straight years of high-pressure rates, sacks and TFLs. He has impressive bend and has already developed pass-rushing moves, but he could be better as an edge-setter in the run game at the next level.

Round 2, Pick 46: DI Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter (DL15) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A highly-touted Round 2 prospect, Hunter would serve as a strong rotational nose tackle for the Buccaneers. He has plenty of twitch and a lot of power to blow up run plays, boasting an impressive 31.5 TFLs in his last three years in college between Texas Tech and UCF. He doesn't have many moves in his bag and relies on his sheer power, but with some refinement, he could be an important piece on the defensive interior.

Round 2, Pick 57 (via Chicago Bears): LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday (11) attempts to tackle UCF Knights quarterback Cam Fancher (14) in the second half | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

In this scenario, the Buccaneers get Chicago's second-round pick in exchange for their own first-round pick, so the Bucs get to pick again here — and this time, they fill one of their most pressing needs.

Golday is quite tall for a linebacker, but he still impresses with his explosiveness and football acumen. He earned a 77.5 coverage grade from PFF last year, but his size could make covering quicker players like running backs or slot wideouts a bit more difficult. Nonetheless, Golday is a highly athletic prospect who could step in and fill a need for the Buccaneers.

Round 3, Pick 77: CB Daylen Everette, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Daylen Everette (6) celebrates after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers brought on some cornerback depth in Kamon Hall and Chase Lucas this offseason, but both players are purely depth signings with special teams upside. Everette isn't the perfect prospect — he has excellent physical cornerback traits and plays with strong anticipation, but he could use work as a tackler and has been burned by athletic wideouts. That all being said, Everette could be refined into a proper NFL CB, and if he is, he'd be a strong addition alongside corners Benjamin Morrison and Zyon McCollum.

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