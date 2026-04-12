Should Buccaneers Pick a Wide Reciever in the 2026 NFL Draft?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have plenty of needs in the NFL Draft, and most of them come on defense. It's widely assumed that two of Tampa Bay's biggest holes, edge rusher and linebacker, will be the biggest targets for the Bucs and general manager Jason Licht.

That being said, the Bucs also lost one of their franchise legends this offseason, and he plays wide receiver. Mike Evans departed to the San Francisco 49ers on a very cheap deal this offseason, leaving the Bucs without a true X wide receiver. Tampa Bay is still in good hands with the likes of Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan, but they don't have anyone who can fit the archetype that Evans left behind — a tall, big-bodied wideout who can bring down contested catches and serve as a deadly red zone threat.

His departure leaves Licht with an interesting conundrum. Do the Buccaneers hope that Egbuka and McMillan can translate well outside? Or do they risk ignoring some positions of need on defense to get someone with Evans' skillset?

What are Tampa Bay's options at wide receiver?

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Drafting a wide receiver in the first round probably wouldn't be advisable, especially after doing it last year with Egbuka, but the only definitive first-round prospect that could do what Evans does is Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson. Tyson is 6-2, so not quite as tall as Evans, but his ability to win contested catches and his high-point timing would be a boon for Tampa Bay. He isn't as strong as Evans is, though, and his frequent injuries are a point of concern.

The second round and beyond offer some intriguing options, too. Washington's Denzel Boston's name has been frequently thrown around, as his 6-4 height is close to Evans' 6-5 frame and he's proven to be a lethal red zone threat in Washington. Similarly, Tennessee's Chris Brazell has the same height and has displayed some excellent contested-catch ability with the Volunteers.

There are other wideouts that would be available late in Day 2 and in Day 3 that Tampa Bay could look at as well.

Should the Bucs draft a wide receiver?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Using a pick on a wide receiver early probably wouldn't be the best idea.

Tampa Bay desperately needs defensive help, and any pick addressing the hole that Evans left would take away from that. The Bucs need depth at every position on the defensive side of the ball, and they don't explicitly need someone to replace Evans on the offense. Evans can't exactly be replaced, anyway, and an attempt to do so in the very offseason he leaves would likely be a poor use of resources for Tampa Bay.

The Bucs still have a strong receiving room with Godwin, Egbuka and McMillan. If they want to win games in 2026, they should pay attention to the defense in the draft and let their other wideouts still on the roster do their thing.

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