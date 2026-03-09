Chris Godwin Delivers Honest Reaction to Bucs’ Mike Evans Hitting Free Agency

The two-day negotiating period is upon us as free agency looms heavily on the horizon and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have yet to make any real moves.

The Buccaneers will have quite a few players set to enter free agency, and they are willing to let them test the open market after their less-than-spectacular showing in 2025.

Some guys will re-sign, but some will head elsewhere. However, all eyes will be on the decision of star wide receiver Mike Evans, who is considering leaving Tampa Bay for the first time in his career.

Many have found it hard to imagine Evans in any other uniform other than the red and pewter, and that goes for Evans' running mate, Chris Godwin, who called the potential of Evans being on another team "weird" when speaking with Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Godwin can't imagine Evans anywhere else

"It would be so weird," Godwin told Stroud. "I can't imagine talking to him on a different field and seeing him in a different jersey."

"I hope that he's here. I don't know the intricacies of the deal," Godwin said. "Everybody does their own thing. I don't know what he's willing to take and I don't know what they're willing to offer. But I hope that he's back, for a lot of reasons, but he's my brother."

Jan 1, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) congratulates wide receiver Mike Evans (13) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Godwin was open about wanting Evans back, highlighting how close they are by moving beyond friendship and calling him family.

Godwin and Evans have been running mates in Tampa for nine seasons, and it most definitely would be weird not to see both of them on the field for the Buccaneers in 2026.

Both Godwin and Evans have taken "hometown" discounts to remain in Tampa in the past, but this time it seems we are close as ever to one of them leaving after a scare with Godwin potentially leaving just last offseason.

Evans' agent has laid out the stipulations for teams interested in him, and while the Bucs meet most of them, they lack in others. Many still believe that Evans will return to Tampa Bay in 2026 and ultimately retire as a Buccaneer, but there will be suitors willing to up the ante for his services.

The Buccaneers have let it be known they will allow Evans to test the open market, but are hopeful that his heart speaks louder than some of the other monetary things that could be had elsewhere.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.