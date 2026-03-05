NFL Analyst Says Buccaneers Star Mike Evans No Longer a WR1

Mike Evans has become a legend in Tampa Bay for the Buccaneers, but we could be the closest we have ever been in 13 years of seeing him not playing in red and pewter.

Since expressing that he would return for his 13th season, Evans' agent has continually put out information regarding his plans, with the most recent being a set of criteria that he is looking at when examining teams that would be interested in him in free agency.

Evans has still performed at a high level, despite missing significant time in 2025 with injuries, and will have plenty of suitors come free agency. The Buffalo Bills have been one of the most linked teams to Evans, and when speaking on Get Up about who the Bills should target, ESPN NFL analyst Louis Reddick doesn't believe that Evans still commands that WR1 title.

Evans No Longer a WR1?

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"I just don't think Mike [Evans] is truly a [WR1] at this point. I think he's a guy more like a 1B or a really, really good two."

"I just don't think Mike [Evans] is truly a [WR1] at this point. ... Buffalo needs A.J. Brown. They need that kind of guy."



—@LRiddickESPN on Buffalo's need for receivers 🏈 pic.twitter.com/YOgTmpgTu7 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 4, 2026

While many Buccaneers fans would find this infuriating, Reddick might be on to something. Evans is in the latter half of his career and getting older, so we can start to see his production slip, especially given his injury history. Reddick didn't quite dismiss how valuable Evans is, after saying he's a "1B or really, really good two", so he still knows that he can be a force in the league.

Evans is expected to be highly sought after in free agency, and while many have thought there would be no chance he would leave Tampa Bay, the recent reports have started to put doubt in those thoughts.

It could potentially be chalked up to his agent trying to get the most out of the organization, but there is also the likelihood that this is serious and Evans is seriously contemplating whether or not the Bucs are his best option to go out there and win while still maintaining his level of production.

Evans isn't that far removed from reaching 1,000 yards receiving, and no matter where he winds up, he could eclipse that mark again after a down season or at least come relatively close to it.

The Bucs' brass has made it known that Evans deserves to test the market given what he has accomplished in Tampa Bay, but they have also stated they would love for him to remain there and end up a 'Buc for life'.

One way or another, Evans will still compete at the highest level. His passion for the game is still evident, and his winning mentality would be a great fit for any team across the league. Let's just hope that he decides to continue utilizing his unique abilities with the Bucs.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.