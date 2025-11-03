Buccaneers get great news on injury front ahead of Patriots matchup
It's been a rough few weeks to start the year for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when it comes to injuries, but it looks like they could get one of the biggest pieces they've been missing back sooner than later.
Buccaneers right tackle Luke Goedeke has been out of action since Week 2 after re-aggravating a foot injury, and he's been sorely missed on the offensive line ever since. Now, though, he's set to return sooner or later, as the Buccaneers officially announced Monday that he's activated his 21-day practice window and could return from injured reserve at any time.
Luke Goedeke has been sorely missed in Tampa Bay
The Bucs have had quite a few players missing in recent weeks, like running back Bucky Irving and wideout Chris Godwin, but Goedeke's absence might be the most pressing.
Goedeke has been replaced by right tackle Charlie Heck, and that hasn't gone well for Tampa Bay. Heck has been one of the league's worst pass blockers, giving up 32 pressures — per Pro Football Focus, that's the worst mark of any tackle in the NFL with qualifying snaps, giving up a pressure on 11.3% of his pass-blocking snaps so far this year.
Additionally, Heck's poor play in pass protection affects the right guard next to him, and vice versa. The Bucs have had a rotating carousel of guards next to Heck, and with Goedeke back in the lineup, whoever is set to play there next could benefit from his increased level of play. Goedeke allowed just 17 pressures all year last year, per PFF, so the Bucs could really use him back at that right tackle spot.
It's unknown exactly when Goedeke will return to the lineup. He has three weeks from Monday to do so, and it could be as soon as Sunday's matchup against the New England Patriots or as late as their showdown with the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 23.
We'll have a better idea of what his timetable is on Wednesday, when the Bucs hold their first practice after the bye week.
