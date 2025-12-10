Will Buccaneers' Mike Evans play vs. Falcons in Week 15?

Mike Evans is not just the all-time leading scorer in the history of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise, but he is also the greatest offensive player the team has ever had.

READ MORE: Did the Buccaneers move in NFL power rankings after win vs. Cardinals?

In 2025, the Buccaneers got off to a hot start which allowed them to gain a comfortable lead in the NFC South. The team had a 5-1 record heading into Detroit in Week 7, which is when Evans, laying out to catch a deep pass from Baker Mayfield, hit the turf with intense force and was motionless on the field for several minutes before eventually making his way to the locker room.

It was later announced that Evans broke his collarbone and would be out for an undisclosed period of time.

Since that fateful moment in Detroit, the Bucs have gone a disappointing 2-5. Not only that, but without Evans in the lineup, the team’s health, morale, and general confidence from the fanbase had all but evaporated.

Until now.

Mike Evans is back

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) celebrates after a touchdown catch with tight end Cade Otton (88) during the second quarter of a NFC wild card playoff against the Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, a major dose of positivity was injected into the entire Buccaneers organization when it was announced that Mike Evans would be returning to the lineup to suit up against the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Todd Bowles told media that he's seen everything he needs to see to be confident in his return.

Todd Bowles rules out SirVocea Dennis and Rashad Wisdom, but says that Tykee Smith and Cade Otton will be listed as DOUBTFUL.



Bowles says that Mike Evans has shown him everything he needs to play this week — Jalen McMillan should he questionable and could go as well pic.twitter.com/SIYsQNKPdH — River Wells (@riverhwells) December 10, 2025

Whether Evans is targeted like the TD monster he's been throughout his career right away, or simply used to draw extra attention away from other players or concepts, just his presence in the lineup is essential for the Buccaneers' offense to function up to its capability.

Bucs finally getting healthy

Jan 1, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) congratulates wide receiver Mike Evans (13) after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Despite the Bucs struggles without Evans in the lineup, the results can’t be solely attributed to his absence. A string of injuries to important players has plagued the Buccaneers the entire season. Tristan Wirfs, Luke Goedeke, Calijah Kancey, Cody Mauch, Bucky Irving, Chris Godwin, Jalen McMillan, Benjamin Morrison and Jamel Dean have all missed games due to injury.

Now, just a few weeks removed from the insertion of Irving and Godwin back into the lineup, Mayfield’s number one target appears to be following suit. The good news doesn’t stop with Evans, though, as Jalen McMillan, last year’s standout rookie WR who hauled in 8 TDs in his debut campaign, is also set to go against the Falcons this week.

Still, for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mike Evans' return to the football field is a big deal. Despite all the injuries they've dealt with this year, it's hard to imagine anyone else inspiring the level of excitement and confidence that will come simply from seeing one of the best players in franchise history back on the field.

READ MORE: Buccaneers starter returns to practice for first time since preseason

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Buccaneers’ Mike Evans named as top-graded free agent heading into offseason

• Buccaneers' chance at making the NFL playoffs is getting tight

• Buccaneers' Todd Bowles evaluates pass rush, Haason Reddick after Cardinals win

• What getting Chris Godwin back to his old self means for Buccaneers