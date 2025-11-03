3 games that could change Buccaneers' playoff picture
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to embark on the back half of their season after the bye week, and they have some tough competition. They'll start out with a tough three-game stretch and then end with a slew of NFC South opponents.
The Bucs are on a good track to make the playoffs, sitting at 6-2, but there are a few games that could change where they end up seeding-wise — or if they end up in the playoffs at all. Here are three games that could change Tampa Bay's playoff picture:
Buccaneers @ Rams (Week 12)
The Bucs have a really, really tough three-game stretch ahead of them. They're set to play the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams, and though those first two opponents will force the Bucs to prove they can beat top NFL talent, the Rams game will matter in the course of playoff seeding.
The Bucs have played most of the NFC's top dogs, and the Rams are another that they could get a one-up on. At the moment, the Bucs are the No. 2 seed in the NFL behind the 6-2 Eagles, and the Rams are No. 3 at 6-2. At the moment, the Rams are creeping up on the Bucs for that No. 2 seed, and the team that wins this matchup in Week 12 could secure a crucial playoff spot once the dance begins.
As it stands, the No. 2 Bucs would play the No. 7 Detroit Lions, while the No. 3 Rams would play the No. 6 49ers.
Buccaneers vs. Falcons (Week 15)
Winning the division is the easiest way to punch a ticket to the playoffs — it's guaranteed. The Buccaneers are currently in first place in the NFC South and one game up on the Carolina Panthers, and they're also a whopping three games up on the 3-5 Falcons with a game in hand.
That game was a close 23-20 effort, though, and a further slip up in the NFC South to a Falcons team that has beaten some strong opponents like the Buffalo Bills could put the Bucs back in the standings in an unfortunate way, especially after the brutal three-game stretch we mentioned.
The Falcons probably aren't in prime position to catch the Buccaneers. The Panthers, however...
Buccaneers vs. Panthers (Week 18)
The Buccaneers aren't likely to drop the NFC South anytime soon, but the Panthers are just one game back from Tampa Bay and on the rise after a big win over the Green Bay Packers. If the Panthers keep producing, this game — the second of two NFC South matchups between the two — could be huge for playoff implications.
The Bucs and Panthers play the first time two weeks earlier in Week 16, so the teams will be well acquainted. The Bucs also used to have Panthers head coach Dave Canales as their offensive coordinator, so he'll be well familiar with Tampa Bay's defensive tendancies under HC Todd Bowles.
Even if this game doesn't end up being for the NFC South, it could be a crucial in-conference win for higher seeding, so the Bucs will want to go all out.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Three big questions facing the Buccaneers in the second half
• 3 Buccaneers who must step up for a second-half playoff push
• Buccaneers named potential trade destination for star AFC wideout
• 3 Buccaneers who could explode in the second half of the season