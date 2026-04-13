Buccaneers Hosting Intriguing QB Prospect For Top 30 Visit

Quarterback is the most important position in football, and arguably the most important position among all four major North American sports. As a result, it's always a good idea to do your due diligence on one even if you're already set.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are well set with quarterback Baker Mayfield at the helm and QB Jake Browning set to back him up for the 2026 season, but general manager Jason Licht knows how important it is to always be looking. As a result, the Buccaneers are using one of their Top 30 visits on Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, which will give them a close-up look at one of the NFL Draft's more intriguing prospects.

After visiting the Patriots on Friday, Kansas QB Jalon Daniels is in Tampa today for a Top 30 visit with the Bucs, per source.



The 6’1, 219 lb Daniels also had private workouts with the Saints, Bills, Chargers, and Chiefs earlier this spring. pic.twitter.com/QK1Z0Ev1L0 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 13, 2026

Buccaneers us top 30 visit on QB Jalon Daniels

Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Daniels is a polarizing prospect.

A six-year senior but just 23 years old, Daniels has amassed 9,282 passing yards with 67 touchdowns and 31 interceptions. On top of that, he's a threat in the run game, netting 23 rushing touchdowns and 1,451 passing yards over his six years at Kansas. Daniels has decent arm talent and plenty of mobility both in the pocket and as a runner, and his 2022 season with Kansas where he had 22 total touchdowns and seven picks made it seem like he was set to be one of college football's premier quarterbacks.

That didn't happen, though. A back injury saw him play just three games in 2023, and in 2024, he didn't follow up on 2022 like he wanted to. Daniels threw 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and he completed just 57% of his passes that year. He had a stronger year in 2025 with 26 total touchdowns and seven picks, but his lack of accuracy, poor anticipation and struggles to read defenses will potentially see him undrafted this year.

That being said, Daniels has showcased some strong stretches of play during his long college career, and it's enough for the Bucs to use one of their 30 pre-draft visits on him. He's also met with the New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, so NFL teams may be seeing something in him that makes them curious.

The Bucs have Browning to backup Mayfield, but they also brought back quarterback Connor Bazelak on a one-year deal this offseason. Their quarterback room is full, but if Licht and his scouting team really like what they see out of Daniels, you never know what could happen.

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