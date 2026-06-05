NFL Backup QB Rankings Reveal Exactly Where Bucs Stand Behind Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield played through numerous injuries in 2025, which had a massive impact on his performance and production throughout the season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With questions behind him and the likes of Teddy Bridgewater and Connor Bazelak as backups, Mayfield likely felt that it was up to him to try to carry the Bucs to the playoffs. That, sadly, didn't happen, and thus a new backup was brought in this offseason in former Cincinnati Bengals signal-caller Jake Browning.

Browning has had an interesting career as a backup, starting 10 games over three seasons behind Joe Burrow in Cincy with four wins and six losses. He now gets a change of scenery in Tampa Bay behind Mayfield, but despite his somewhat successful output as a backup, the national media isn't quite as high on him as a backup entering the 2026 season.

Sports Illustrated Low on Browning as NFL QB2

"Two years ago, Browning was ranked No. 1 on these QB2 rankings. However, his game fell off a cliff last year and was nowhere near as good as he was before when he filled in for Joe Burrow during a lengthy stretch," wrote Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano, ranking him 26th out of 32 backup quarterbacks from around the league. "In 2023, Browning went 4–3, completing 70.4% of his passes. He didn’t appear as confident in his three starts last year, losing every game before he was benched for Joe Flacco. The Buccaneers are rolling the dice here because it seemed Browning’s arm strength drastically declined last season."

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Browning Has Chance to Bounce Back If Mayfield Misses Time

There is no denying that Browning struggled in his three starts in 2025, going 0-3 in those games. However, the Bengals' offense outside of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins left him without much to work with, and the emergence of Joe Flacco forced him to the bench.

The Bucs are indeed banking on the former version of Browning after a down season in spot moments, and they might need it if Mayfield continues to go through what he went through last year.

Browning has proven that he can show up when called upon, but, as with any backup QB, you don't necessarily want him as the starter any longer than a few games. If Mayfield's offensive line is somehow maligned like it was a season ago and he faces the brunt of things, Browning will have no other choice but to rise to the occasion.

The Bucs believe that he will be able to do that more than what they had in the room a season ago. Despite that, it's obvious there are plenty of other backups who are viewed more highly of than Browning. And even with him being signed as the backup this offseason, he could face pressure soon from undrafted free agent Jalon Daniels, who is earning major early praise from the Bucs' coaching staff.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.