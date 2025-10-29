Buccaneers named potential trade destination for star AFC wideout
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in need of some firepower after numerous injuries at wide receiver, but could they turn to a big-name AFC wideout to fill that void?
According to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could emerge as a potential trade destination for Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Brian Thomas Jr. His proposed deal would send linebacker Chris Braswell and a 2026 second-round pick to Jacksonville.
The move would address Tampa Bay’s recent struggles at wide receiver while providing quarterback Baker Mayfield with a much-needed offensive weapon.
Buccaneers need offensive firepower
The Buccaneers’ offense has been hit hard by injuries in recent weeks. Chris Godwin remains sidelined with a fibula injury, and Mike Evans is currently on injured reserve after breaking his collarbone. Those losses have made life much more difficult for Mayfield and the Tampa Bay offense, which has struggled to find rhythm through the air.
During the Week 7 loss to the Detroit Lions, the Buccaneers failed to keep pace offensively, and even in Sunday’s win over the New Orleans Saints, their passing game lacked explosiveness. With a playoff push still in sight, the front office may need to act fast to bring in more firepower.
“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the pieces needed to contend in the NFC this season,” Knox wrote. “However, their last couple of games have exposed how injuries at the receiver position are becoming a problem.”
Knox added that Mayfield hasn’t looked completely healthy or in sync lately, but that a player like Thomas could help him rediscover his groove.
“Baker Mayfield has also seemed either off or at less than 100 percent over the last two weeks, but adding a receiver like Thomas might be just the thing to get him back into Pro Bowl form.”
Why a trade makes sense
For the Buccaneers, adding Thomas would bring instant speed and explosiveness to an offense missing its two biggest playmakers. The former LSU star has the size and athleticism to stretch defenses and give Tampa Bay another vertical threat alongside tight end Cade Otton and running back Rachaad White in the passing game.
From Jacksonville’s perspective, moving Thomas could net valuable future assets. Braswell would provide immediate help to the Jaguars’ front seven while the second-round pick strengthens their long-term flexibility.
“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the pieces needed to contend,” Knox concluded, and a trade like this would signal the team’s commitment to staying in the NFC playoff race.
A move for Brian Thomas Jr. could be exactly what the Buccaneers need to re-energize their passing attack and help Baker Mayfield lead another late-season surge.
