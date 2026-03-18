Buccaneers Projected to Pick 35-Sack Defender in Latest NFL Mock Draft

Free agency has started to wind down after a thrilling first week. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made some solid moves, but for the most part haven't done what the fan base has wanted after failing to lure a top pass rusher to the Tampa area, along with losing legendary wide receiver Mike Evans to the San Francisco 49ers in the open market.

Despite the Buccaneers fanbase feeling a bit frustrated with how things have gone down this offseason, the franchise will have the opportunity to turn those feelings around if it is able to hit on many of its rookies from the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.

The needs for the Bucs have been well discussed to this point, and it's now heavily believed that general manager Jason Licht and Tampa Bay will take an elite edge rusher with the 15th overall pick. That thought process also goes for NFL insider Daniel Jeremiah, who has the Bucs selecting senior Miami Hurricanes pass rusher Akheem Mesidor in the first round.

Bucs Mocked Seasoned Rookie in Mesidor

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"Tampa Bay lands a productive pass rusher (35.5 college sacks, including 12.5 with Miami last season) who can set the tone off the edge with his physical play," Jeremiah wrote.

After transferring from West Virginia to Miami for his senior season, Mesidor didn't disappoint on Miami's run to the National Championship game, posting 12.5 sacks and a 92.5 Pro Football Focus pass-rush grade, both among the best in the nation.

Mesidor will be 25 years old by the time he takes his first NFL snap, which fits well into what the Bucs did last year in the draft of selecting proven and polished rookies rather than those with potentially higher athletic ceilings or gambles on development.

Mesidor isn't just a one-trick pony. At 6-3, 265 pounds, Mesidor can play inside and out, playing himself into that "chess piece" type of player that head coach Todd Bowles loves to have on his defense. Mesidor can play the other end role opposite of Yaya Diaby, or he could slide inside to rush against guards. His versatility is endless, and is likely why Jeremiah has him as a perfect fit for the Bucs at 15.

The Bucs could decide to go another route by taking an inside linebacker or potential top skill player, with both of those being needs in some sort of fashion, but with the liklihood of the top guys at both the positions being gone, it will make the most sense for the Buccaneers to get a guy like Mesidor or use their positioning to trade back in the draft for extra capital and secure a need later with guys like Jacob Rodriguez and C.J. Allen still likely on the board.

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