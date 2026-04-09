Buccaneers Quietly Sign 49ers Veteran Defender With Playing Experience

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are addressing some depth with a new signing from the San Francisco 49ers.

The Bucs signed the 49ers' Chase Lucas to a one-year deal, per the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Lucas was initially a restricted free agent, but he became an unrestricted free agent after the 49ers declined to tender him. Now, the Buccaneers have taken advantage and added him to their squad ahead of the 2026 season.

The #Buccaneers have agreed to terms with CB Chase Lucas on a one-year deal, per his agent Jamal Tooson. Lucas, who appeared in 15 games for the #49ers, became a free agent when he went untendered as a restricted FA. Now heads east to Tampa in Todd Bowles’ defense. @Chase_Lucas2 pic.twitter.com/7DdfIEwLdB — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 9, 2026

Buccaneers sign 49ers cornerback Chase Lucas

Lucas was drafted in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions, playing there from 2022-23 and spending time on the practice squad on-and-off. He then signed with the 49ers, doing much the same from 2024-25. He got the most work of his career last year, playing in 15 games for the 49ers while starting in none of them. He allowed a passer rating of 99.0, per Pro Football Reference, and he defended one pass among those reps.

Lucas should serve as a depth piece similar to players like Christian Izien and Kindle Vildor, who just left the Buccaneers in free agency. The team will likely not want him to start at any point, but he does bolster a room that desperately needed it after being debilitated a good amount in free agency. He'll also provide some special teams value, which the Buccaneers could always use given how poor the unit was last year all around.

Lucas' signing helps a little, but the Buccaneers could still use a high-quality player at cornerback. Zyon McCollum and Benjamin Morrison are set to start opposite each other next season, and there are concerns with both. Morrison was injured a good amount of his rookie season last year, while McCollum has played up-and-down football since getting extended by general manager Jason Licht.

As a result, the Buccaneers will likely still target a cornerback in the draft even with Lucas' arrival. That will begin with Round 1 on April 22, and the Bucs pick No. 15 overall to start things off.

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