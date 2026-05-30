3 Buccaneers Legends Give Clear Stance on Mike Evans Leaving for 49ers

Mike Evans spent 12 seasons as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, but ultimately made a business decision this offseason to leave the place he called home for over a decade.

Evans eventually signed with the San Francisco 49ers in what he sees as his best chance to go out and get a second Super Bowl ring. We have heard plenty of thoughts from players and coaching staff about Evans' departure from Tampa Bay, but we recently received thoughts from other former Buccaneers' legends.

When speaking at an event with FOX 13 News Sports Journalist Mark Skol Jr., Ronde Barber, Derrick Brooks, and Mike Alstott dove into their feelings regarding Evans leaving the franchise they all became legends with.

Bucs' Legends Happy For Mike Evans, Sad to See Him Go

"I think we could all answer this the same way," Hall of Fame defensive back Ronde Barber began. "And it's unfortunate that Mike [Evans] made a decision to go there because we all have a lot invested in the emotional bank account of this city, of the team, our ownership, the Glazers are great. They would've been great to Mike [Evans] if he would've stayed here, but made a family decision, and that's the right decision for him."

Barber's sentiments resonate with many who have invested in the Buccaneers. While we are happy that Evans is happy with his decision to leave, it doesn't make it any easier to come to terms with, given his entrenchment in the Tampa Bay community.

Following Barber, perhaps one of the greatest linebackers to ever play the game, Derrick Brooks, relayed similar thoughts.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

"And again, totally understand it," said Brooks. "At the same time, he's going to an organization of a great friend of ours, John Lynch, and Kyle Shanahan. Again, there's some solace in that for me, knowing John's going to appreciate everything that Mike [Evans] has done... I just want to see him succeed, he's going to always going to be a Buccaneer to me. And as Ronde said, he made the right decision when it comes to his career for his family, and I'm proud of that for him."

Brooks, like Barber, is proud and happy for Evans as he begins this next chapter of his life and career. But he is most happy with who Evans decided to go and play for. Lynch, Barber, Brooks and Alstott all played together during the heyday of Buccaneers' football, so Brooks feels comfortable in the fact that Evans won't be taken for granted and will receive everything he needs, given Lynch's connection to the Bucs.

While Brooks and Barber were sharp in their responses, Mike Alstott perfectly capped off the interview.

"Everybody will forget when he's announced in the Hall of Fame as a Buccaneer," Alstott exclaimed. "I mean, it's all said and done, nobody's going to remember these next three years. So again, Mike Evans is a Buc for life, and he's a legend here. We just got to respect his decision."

There couldn't have been a better way to end the conversation than with Alstott's words. Mike Evans will forever be remembered as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, no matter how much success he sees in San Francisco. He will always be a Buc for life, and that is something, as Brooks said, we can all take solace in.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.