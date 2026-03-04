Buccaneers Re-Sign Quarterback Behind Baker Mayfield to $1 Million Deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to build a competitive roster in 2026, and part of doing that involves shoring up the depth in the event of serious injuries to starting-caliber players. The Buccaneers made one move parallel to that line of thinking on Wednesday, and it involved re-signing one of quarterback Baker Mayfield's backup quarterbacks.

The Buccaneers acquired former Bowling Green signal-caller Connor Bazelak during rookie minicamp last year in lieu of an injury to quarterback Michael Pratt. The Bucs ended up letting Pratt go with an injury settlement, but Bazelak stuck around and impressed enough to stay with the team — and now, he's getting some money for his efforts.

FOX Sports' Greg Auman reported on social media that the Bucs had re-signed Bazelak, who was an exclusive-rights free agent. That meant that it was Tampa Bay or nowhere for Bazelak, so the move is largely procedural, but it does bring and least one more quarterback back into the building for Tampa Bay. He's set to make $1.005 million, the league minimum for a second-year player.

Bucs have re-signed QB Connor Bazelak, per his agency. Was an exclusive-rights free agent, so largely a procedural move. pic.twitter.com/0lh5IySbvo — Greg Auman (@gregauman) March 4, 2026

WIll Connor Bazelak be Baker Mayfield's backup?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Connor Bazelak (8) passes the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Bazelak had a strong preseason with the Buccaneers and could show even more development with another camp, but the Buccaneers will likely try to bring in another quarterback to back up Mayfield in the event he gets injured.

Bazelak played alongside QB Teddy Bridgewater last year as a third-stringer, but Bridgewater's only showing against the Los Angeles Rams late in the year wasn't up to snuff. There is the possibility that the Bucs could roll with Bazelak as a No. 2 option, but they'll likely want an experienced veteran to play behind Mayfield to avoid the Bridgewater situation from last year — if Mayfield goes down, the Bucs will likely want a veteran option they can trust to step in for him.

That being said, Bazelak still offered value in the QB room last year, and he'll get to do some more development of his own under new quarterbacks coach Chandler Whitmer. With Bazelak secured, Tampa Bay will likely try to find a cheap backup option for next year to round out the room and feel more confident heading into the 2026 season.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2026 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook