Buccaneers Meet With 7,000-Yard QB Prospect at NFL Combine

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are doing their due diligence at this year's NFL Combine in Indianapolis, as they should be.

The team has a number of glaring needs, especially on the defensive side of the ball, which they will look to address in this year's draft as well as free agency.

That being said, there are still some dominoes to fall on the offensive side of the ball that could result in some personnel changes for the offense, too. Cade Otton, Rachaad White and Sean Tucker — three key contributors on offense over the past several seasons — are all free agents and could be plucked by other teams.

Another important position the team needs to consider is quarterback. Baker Mayfield, despite rejuvenating his career in Tampa, struggled to close out the 2025 campaign. Not only that, but Mayfield is entering the final year of his contract and will be a free agent at this time next year.

Based on Mayfield's contract status and inconsistent play last season, it would be wise for the Bucs to consider future options at the quarterback position. And apparently, they have been.

Bucs met with Penn State QB Drew Allar at NFL Combine

During his media availability, Penn State QB Drew Allar revealed that he had an informal meeting with the Bucs at the Combine.

When asked what it would mean to be in a quarterback room with Baker Mayfield, Allar spoke glowingly of the Bucs' QB.

"That would be really cool. Baker was one of my favorite quarterbacks throughout his time in college, and obviously watching his journey at the NFL. It's cool to see where he's at in his career, " Allar said, per PewterReport's Adam Silvon. "I actually watched a little bit of Tampa Bay's offense when I was hurt, It was cool to see the things that they're running and the things that he's doing when he's playing. He's a guy that I try to take some stuff from his game."

Allar got more specific and referenced the maturity Mayfield has shown over the course of his career and the respect he has earned from his teammates because of it.

"The way he leads his team, the way I can just see that everybody cares for him and wants to go out and play with him is something that doesn't go unseen to me," He said. "It's really cool to see how he's grown up through his Oklahoma days and obviously his NFL days and see the leader that he has always been and just see how he's changed in his career."

Will the Bucs draft a QB this year?

It's one thing for the Buccaneers to meet with quarterbacks at the combine, but it's another for them to actually invest valuable draft capital to select one. Especially when they have so many other positions they would like to add to the roster, especially on the defensive side.

It's not considered a strong QB class to begin with, which means if the Buccaneers were to identify a signal caller they wanted to bring in, it wouldn't be until later in the draft.

Drew Allar is an interesting case. Last year, the former 5-star prospect was expected by many to be one of the top QBs taken in this year's draft, but an early-season ankle injury ended his final collegiate season early, ultimately hurting his stock. Still, the big-bodied QB has a big arm, over 7,000 yards in his career, great size and dual-threat ability.

If Allar made an impression on the Buccaneers at the combine, he could definitely be a player they might consider drafting with the plan of having him sit on the sidelines early in his career to learn from Mayfield, an established NFL quarterback who he, apparently, greatly admires.

