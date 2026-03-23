Buccaneers Sign Divisional Rival Who Recorded Over 100 Tackles in 2025

The Buccaneers have added more depth at inside linebacker, signing former Panthers linebacker Christian Rozeboom to a contract, per Ian Rappoport of the NFL Network.

Rozeboom played and started in 15 games last year for Carolina, finishing with 122 combined tackles, including 59 solo tackles, seven tackles for loss, one interception, two sacks, and three passes defended.

The #Bucs are signing former #Panthers and #Rams LB Christian Rozeboom, per agents Chris Gittings and Jeremiah Sirles, as he stays in the division. He had 122 tackles last year. pic.twitter.com/6qaHbxWwDa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2026

Rozeboom will give the Bucs more depth in the inside linebacker room with fellow new signing Alex Anzalone and current Bucs backer Sirvocea Dennis. The team is also waiting to hear a decision from franchise legend Lavonte David, who is determining whether or not he wants to return to Tampa for another season or retire and call it a career.

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) recovers a fumble by the Carolina Panthers in the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Will Lavonte Retire Still?

Some could see this signing of Rozeboom as a sure-fire sign that David is going to retire. While that could still be the case, it also would not surprise me if this signing is done to raise the floor of the Bucs depth at inside linebacker and give them more options who have been starters in the past.

I could very well see Rozeboom competing with Sirvocea Dennis for snaps this upcoming season. Many were disappointed with how the season went last year, with Dennis being a complete liability in coverage.

Rozeboom gives the Bucs another player they could look to rely on if Dennis continues to struggle and does not force them to rely on him or undrafted free agents to get the job done.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (LB21) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

They will still draft a linebacker

It is also a pretty sure bet that the Bucs will be drafting a linebacker early in the upcoming 2026 NFL draft as well, with plenty of options available, such as Jake Golday of Cincinnati and Jacob Rodriguez of Texas Tech.

If or when the team does go out and draft a linebacker, they should have a room with some solid depth, be it a room with David, Anzalone, a drafted rookie, Rozeboom, and Dennis, or a room with Anzalone, a drafted rookie, Rozeboom, and Dennis.

Overall, this is a solid depth signing for Tampa Bay that should be seen as nothing more or nothing less. I think Rozeboom can go out and get you through some games if you need him to. I think he can compete and beat SirVocea Dennis out for a third linebacker job if Lavonte David decides to retire. It's another solid value signing the Bucs have made as we inch closer to the 2026 NFL Draft.

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