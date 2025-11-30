Buccaneers sign quarterback to active roster ahead of Cardinals game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made several roster moves heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

With Baker Mayfield managing a shoulder injury from last week’s game, the team wanted extra depth in the quarterback room and made a move to address that.

According to Fox Sports Greg Auman, the Buccaneers elevated safety Marcus Banks and promoted quarterback Connor Bazelak from the practice squad to help with depth in regards to their latest injuries.

Bucs make a few roster moves -- rookie QB Connor Bazelak is signed to the 53 as QB3, with RB Owen Wright waived to make room now that Bucky Irving is back healthy. S Marcus Banks has been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game as well. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 29, 2025

Bucs add QB insurance with Bazelak promotion

To make room for Bazelak, the Buccaneers waived running back Owen Wright, opening a roster spot for a quarterback who already knows the system well. Even though Mayfield is trending toward playing, the team has been cautious with injuries all year, and this move follows that same approach. The coaching staff wants to ensure they are protected in case Mayfield’s shoulder becomes an issue mid-game.

Bazelak has been with the team throughout the preseason and then on the practice squad and has shown steady command of the offense. Tampa Bay trusts what he brings as an emergency option. His preseason performance provides a solid foundation for the Bucs to feel comfortable elevating him for Week 13.

In preseason, Bazelak completed 32 of 46 passes, registered 261 passing yards, threw one touchdown and didn't throw any picks.

While no one expects Bazelak to play unless necessary, which would likely mean Teddy Bridgewater would get hurt as well in that doomsday scenario, the Bucs now have added security behind Mayfield. With the team in playoff position and every game mattering more, depth at quarterback becomes a smart insurance policy.

Marcus Banks brought up to strengthen special teams

Along with Bazelak, Tampa Bay elevated safety Marcus Banks from the practice squad. Banks is expected to play primarily on special teams, where the Buccaneers have made continuous adjustments throughout the season. His athleticism and experience make him a strong fit for kickoff and punt coverage units.

Given how important field position and special teams execution have been for Tampa Bay, bringing in Banks gives them another reliable body as they prepare for this game. His elevation also aligns with the team’s approach of staying ready for injury issues.

As the Buccaneers head into a critical Week 13 matchup with the Cardinals, these roster moves help ensure they are prepared at quarterback, on special teams and across the board.

