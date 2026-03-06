Buccaneers Super Bowl Champion Drawing Interest From Giants

The NFL is in peak offseason form as free agency looms, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already begun to make moves to position themselves to do the most in the open market.

The Bucs will be looking to get over the hump in 2026, but they might have to do so without some of the pieces that have helped them continue being successful post-Tom Brady.

Cornerback Jamel Dean, who has been a fixture in the Bucs' secondary since winning a Super Bowl back in 2020, is set to hit free agency after taking a massive pay cut this past season and could find himself on another team in 2026 with the Bucs looking to develop younger guys on the backend.

A team has now emerged as a suitor, as it was reported by SNY's Connor Hughes that the New York Giants are "high on" the veteran corner.

While the #Giants made calls on Trent McDuffie, I do not get the sense, per sources, they were as heavily involved as perceived. They were never going as high as the #Rams.



This does not mean New York isn't targeting CBs in free agency, though. Jamel Dean is someone I've heard… — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 5, 2026

Dean Gaining Traction Ahead of Free Agency

Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

While the Bucs could still bring Dean back into the fold, the Giants make a ton of sense after being one of the worst-ranked secondaries in the league last season.

Dean is a strong boundary corner with good man-coverage skills that would fit well under new head coach John Harbaugh as a potential No. 1 or 2 cornerback opposite Paulson Adebo, Deonte Banks, or Cor'Dale Flott.

Dean's physicality, veteranship, and contested-catch defense align with Harbaugh's aggressive style. The Giants have approximately $45 million in cap space, so they can afford Dean if he falls within his projected estimate of receiving a three-year deal around $37-55 million (~$12-18 million AAV). The move would be a "splash" to boost a secondary that struggled mightily to stop opposing offenses in 2025.

Dean is viewed as an above-average coverage corner this free agency, and the Giants will undoubtedly have some competition for his services with the likes of the Detroit Lions, Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears all looking for cornerback help or restructuring their current secondary rooms.

The Buccaneers would likely have a more difficult time getting Dean back on the team at his current evaluation, given their cap space and major needs elsewhere, but if Dean is willing to take less to remain in Tampa like he did when restructuring his contract last season, then we could see him back in the red and pewter.

While a possibility, it's unlikely that Dean returns, and the Bucs could look towards the NFL Draft in April to continue their youth movement across head coach Todd Bowles' defense.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.