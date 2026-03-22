Buccaneers Star's Fiancée Aids Pedestrian Struck by Car in Los Angeles

The fiancée of a Tampa Bay Buccaneers star stepped up to help an injured civilian in Los Angeles on her way to the Fanatics Flag Football Classic on Saturday.

Teesa Mpagi, the fiancée of Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr., aided a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Los Angeles while en route to BMO Stadium, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Per reports, Mpagi exited the bus she was riding on and stood by the pedestrian until emergency vehicles arrived, and she also rode with the injured civilian to the hospital in the ambulance.

Antoine Winfield Jr.'s fiancée Teesa Mpagi aids injured civilian

Antoine Winfield Jr. and Tessa Mpagi on the red carpet before the NFL Honors show | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mpagi and Winfield Jr. were both on the way to the Fanatics Flag Football Classic on Saturday, where Winfield Jr.'s old teammate, quarterback Tom Brady, participated.

Mpagi was an athlete herself, competing in the long jump and triple jump for Rice and Texas during her collegiate career. She placed 12th in the Big 12 Championships during her 2016-17 collegiate season with Texas, posting a career best 5.72m long jump.

Winfield Jr., who was a First Team All-Pro in 2023 and has been one of Tampa Bay's defensive stars in the secondary since winning a Super Bowl with the team in 2020, has often credited Mpagi for how important she is to his own career. When he signed his then-record contract extension in the 2024 offseason, he said that his ability to manifest his goals and become an All-Pro and the highest-paid safety in the NFL came because of her idea.

"It was [Mpagi's] idea. You know, she was out there with me. I was doing some extra work. It was at a park, right down the street from my house. It was just at a park, in Tampa, and I was just out there doing some extra work," Winfield Jr. said in 2024. "She picked up the camera and she was like, 'Say something to the camera.' And then I just started talking and, you know, those are the goals that I had in my mind and now we're here today and I accomplished those."

Winfield Jr. and Mpagi got engaged in 2023. In 2026, Winfield Jr. and the rest of the Buccaneers' defense will look to get back on track and try to win the NFC South after an 8-9 season last year.

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