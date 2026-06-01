Myles Garrett Trade Just Made This Crucial Buccaneers Game Even Harder

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were set to play dominant edge rusher Myles Garrett in Week 2 of the regular season when they faced off against the Cleveland Browns. After Monday's bombshell trade, the Bucs are still set to play him, but he's going to make a must-win game much, much harder.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Browns are set to trade Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams for a 2027 first-round pick and edge rusher Jared Verse, who the Rams just drafted in 2024. Verse should still be a worthy opponent for the Buccaneers in Cleveland, but the Garrett trade arguably makes Week 17's game against the Rams the biggest game on Tampa Bay's schedule.

Buccaneers' Game vs. Rams is Ultimate Benchmark

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates following a sack against the Cincinnati Bengals | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The Rams are going all-in to be a Super Bowl contender in 2026, and Garrett is the latest offseason move for them to that effect. The Rams also brought on former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie this offseason and extended star quarterback Matthew Stafford, so assuming they stay healthy, the Rams will be a juggernaut heading into this season.

The Bucs play the Rams in Week 17 in what should be a crucial game. It will not only be a big NFC matchup late in the year, but it will also serve to show whether or not the Bucs can truly compete in the postseason against other marquee opponents. Tampa Bay's record against the Rams hasn't been stellar — the Bucs have lost nine of their last 11 matchups against Los Angeles, and they've beaten Sean McVay just twice since 2016.

The last time Garrett played the Bucs as a member of the Browns, he sacked Tom Brady 1.5 times and had three QB hits in a 23-17 overtime win. Now, he'll get the chance to sack his former quarterback in Baker Mayfield as a member of the Rams, and it will be in a game that could determine the shape of the NFC playoffs.

Tampa Bay was already going to have a tough task beating the Rams this season, but after this trade, it becomes their toughest game in 2026.

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