Buccaneers to Workout Top 15 Pick from 2022 NFL Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be looking to add some depth to their offensive line. The Bucs are expected to work out offensive guard Kenyon Green on Thursday, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. Green was the 15th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft by the Houston Texans.

Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans guard Kenyon Green (76) and offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) attempt to block Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) during the game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Bucs traded out of the first round in said draft down to Pick 33, where they would select former starting defensive end Logan Hall.

Green spent three years in Houston from 2022 to 2024, where he played in 27 total games for the Texans, starting 23 of those games. His play was considered to be up and down during this time, and he did struggle with injuries as well, missing the entire 2023 season due to a shoulder injury.

Eventually, Green would be traded to the Philadelphia Eagles early in the 2025 season, where he would stay for a couple of weeks before being waived and joining the Baltimore Ravens practice squad for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Green has always been considered a better run blocker than pass blocker, even going back to his time at Texas A&M. At only 25 years old, this could also provide the Bucs with some young depth with the great upside of being a top 15 overall pick just a couple of seasons ago.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield gets ready to fire off a pass while getting protection from guard Dan Feeney who is keeping Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker at bay during first half action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov 16, 2025 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So far, Tampa has only made one move regarding its offensive line this offseason, re-signing veteran guard Dan Feeney to return to the team. As it stands right now, other backup guards on the roster include former undrafted player from Indiana, Luke Haggard, who had to play in a couple of games in the 2025 season due to injuries to starters, former 2024 sixth-round pick Elijah Klein from UTEP and former undrafted free agent from Nebraska, Ben Scott.

I would also be curious to see if the Bucs could look to bring back guard Mike Jordan as well. Jordan played in 11 games for the Buccaneers during 2025 after injuries along the offensive line. He started nine of the 11 games he played in and would also offer the Bucs more experience along the depth of the offensive line.

Of the names mentioned above, Green would be the second-most experienced guard in the group after Feeney and still has the youth to offer tremendous upside. At worst, Green provides cheap, young depth that can be brought in to compete for a job in training camp and preseason as well.

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