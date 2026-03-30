Former Buccaneers First Round Pick Signs With Eagles

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in desperate need of more talent and production at the edge rusher position.

A big reason why the team needs so much help in this particular area is that GM Jason Licht, despite having the reputation for being an excellent drafter, has really struggled when it comes to finding quality edge rushers in the draft.

Since taking over the reins for the Buccaneers back in 2014, Licht has only used his first-round draft pick on an edge rusher one time. That was in 2021, and the player was Joe Tryon-Shoyinka out of the University of Washington.

Tryon-Shoyinka spent his 2025 season split between the Browns and the Bears, where he was unable to record even a single sack. And now, he's moving on to another NFC team for 2026.

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka signs with the Philadelphia Eagles

Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (9) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Sunday, Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the Philadelphia Eagles had signed Tryon-Shoyinka to a one-year contract.

#Eagles signed OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to a 1-year deal, per Howie Roseman. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) March 29, 2026

For the Eagles, this move makes plenty of sense. Not only is the team looking to fill the vacancy left by Jaelen Phillips' departure in free agency after he signed a monster deal with the Carolina Panthers, but Eagles GM Howie Roseman has a long history of betting on physically gifted former first-round picks who have been written off by other teams.

JTS still searching for his NFL home

Nov 6, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (9) reacts after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in the final seconds of the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images | Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images

Although Tryon-Shoyinka possesses all the physical attributes to have been a first-round pick and ultimately develop into a legitimate sack artist at the NFL level, he was never able to realize his potential. In four seasons with the Buccaneers, JTS only accounted for 15 total sacks before the Buccaneers decided to let him walk as a free agent in 2025.

Even though he is now entering his 7th season in the NFL, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka is still just 26 years old. Although his lack of production over the course of his first seven years in the league certainly doesn't inspire a ton of confidence regarding his chances of suddenly developing into a double-digit sack player, he certainly has plenty of tools to work with.

Roseman is surely hoping that the opportunity to play alongside some dominant interior defensive linemen like Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, while playing in a rotation with young, quality edge players like Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt, could be the perfect environment for JTS to finally thrive at the NFL level.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.