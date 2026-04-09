Buccaneers’ Todd Bowles Weighs In On Baker Mayfield-Kevin Stefanski Drama

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has long been renowned for the chip on his shoulder. He's made it no secret that he's fueled by those who doubted him, and in his mind, new Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski is one of his biggest doubters.

Mayfield was drafted by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 1 overall pick and played for them until 2022, when he was shipped off to the Carolina Panthers in favor of quarterback Deshaun Watson. Stefanski, their head coach at the time, was a part of that decision, so when Stefanski was hired to be the Atlanta Falcons' next head coach, Mayfield had some words on social media when a Falcons beat reporter insinuated that he had 'failed' under Stefanski in Cleveland.

"Failed is quite the reach pal. Still waiting on a text/call from him after I got shipped off like a piece of garbage. Can’t wait to see you twice a year, Coach," he wrote.

Failed is quite the reach pal. Still waiting on a text/call from him after I got shipped off like a piece of garbage. Can’t wait to see you twice a year, Coach. https://t.co/jUUsYkvlOC — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 20, 2026

Mayfield has since walked back the beef in recent months, but according to his head coach, Todd Bowles, there's still some vitriol between the two parties — and he wants Mayfield to handle it professionally.

Todd Bowles speaks on Mayfield-Stefanski beef

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) talks with head coach Kevin Stefanski during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Bowles recently spoke with NFL reporter Josina Anderson on her show, The Exhibit, and when he was asked about Mayfield's comments on Stefanski, he said the two parties will have to "figure it out."

“I think that’s something that they have to figure out from that standpoint since we can’t have a boxing match where they get in the ring with each other and knock each other out,” Bowles said. “You know we’re going to back our guy Baker, and I’m sure they’re going to back their coach as well. It’s a division game, so it’s already going to be a tough-fought, hard-fought game, so it just adds to it.”

#Bucs HC Todd Bowles on Baker Mayfield anxious to see Kevin Stefanski 2x/yr:



“...It's something that they've to figure out since we can’t have a boxing match where they get in the ring w/ each other & knock each other out. U know we're going to back our guy Baker (Mayfield..." pic.twitter.com/2zZfHTPhF9 — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 6, 2026

Bowles' pragmatism on the subject makes sense. As a head coach, he'll want his team to be even-keeled in every NFL game, but especially during divisional contests, as there are already intense rivalries associated with those games. Adding another layer with Mayfield and Stefanski's drama would heighten that further, and perhaps not in a way that Bowles would like.

That being said, he still made sure to back his player when discussing the rivalry, which is the mark of a leader. Mayfield and Stefanski will clash twice a year in the NFC South next year, and Mayfield is sure to use what happened between the two in Cleveland as motivation. Bowles will certainly back him in that, but he'll also probably hope that Mayfield can stay as calm, cool and collected as he can in those contests.

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