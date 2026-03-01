Does Buccaneers Trading for Lions’ David Montgomery Make Sense?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a lot to think about in free agency. Most of that thinking will be about how to bolster the defensive side of the ball, with starters like Jamel Dean likely leaving in free agency and glaring needs at inside linebacker and edge rusher. Most of general manager Jason Licht's work will be allocated to those areas, but the Bucs are losing some players on offense as well.

The Bucs could need a tight end if Cade Otton departs in free agency, but they're also short a running back, too. Rachaad White has been with Tampa Bay since 2022 and has played well as a pass-blocking and receiving back, but now, he's made it very clear he's leaving in free agency. With Sean Tucker also a restricted free agent whose price could be matched by any other team, the Bucs might really need a complementary back for star Bucky Irving.

That's where a new potential trade target could come in. Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery wants out of Detroit and to get a bigger target share. Montgomery has been sharing carries with Lions back Jahmyr Gibbs, but now, it seems as if he wants some more carries from the backfield.

Lions RB David Montgomery "wants out" of Detroit, per @JFowlerESPN, and Detroit would want a Day 3 pick in return.



Montgomery has seen his carries reduced in each of the last two seasons. pic.twitter.com/MkJFJFBEqi — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 1, 2026

Fowler says that a Day 3 pick would get it done — so should the Bucs try and bring him to Tampa Bay? It would make a lot of sense.

Why the Buccaneers should try and trade for David Montgomery

Montgomery would represent an archetype that the Bucs haven't had for Irving. Irving is a shifty back who can make the first man miss in space, but he's a smaller back who had a little trouble with the load he was taking on in 2025. White was a receiving back and Tucker is a speed back, so the Bucs have never really had a power back — and that's where Montgomery could come in.

Montgomery, who has run for 2,717 yards and 35 touchdowns in 49 games for the Lions, including the playoffs, would be particularly useful for the Bucs in short-yardage situations. Tampa Bay hasn't recently had a power back to pick up the short yards — the Bucs tried to give this role to Sean Tucker last year, but he converted on just 40.9% of his 22 attempts in short yardage while Montgomery converted on 48.1% of his, per SumerSports.

With Montgomery in the fold, OC Zac Robinson could have a reliable back for the gritty yards, and he could evenly split carries with Irving to alleviate the punishment Irving would take as a bell cow. This would effectively give him more carries in Tampa Bay than he'd have in Detroit, and it would also improve Tampa Bay's run game in short-yardage situations.

A Day 3 pick shouldn't be too much trouble for Licht, and it would give him a back that he'd be looking for in the draft regardless. His deal is also fairly cheap, and he'd only cost $8,370,833 in cap for Licht in 2026.

All in all, Montgomery would be a solid option for the Bucs, but only if Detroit is willing trade him. Montgomery took to social media on Saturday morning to seemingly dispute these rumors in the first place.

Damn, Dmo told you that ? https://t.co/ttg4DY6H99 — David Montgomery (@MontgomerDavid) March 1, 2026

Either way, Montgomery is a player the Bucs should probably look into if they want an immediate solution for their running back room.

