Raiders Issue Update on Potential Buccaneers Target Maxx Crosby

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have needed an edge rusher badly for a while now. The Bucs haven't been able to get a truly dominant one since their Super Bowl-era with Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul, and it remains perhaps the biggest hole on an ailing Tampa Bay defense.

General manager Jason Licht is likely to look in free agency and the NFL Draft to try and find that player, but he could also look at the trade market. One hot name all offseason has been Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby, one of the NFL's elite pass rushers. Crosby is a two-time Second Team All-Pro and has netted 69.5 sacks, and he'd be a huge upgrade to just about every team.

Crosby has been understandably frustrated with the way things have been going in Las Vegas since he got there in 2019. Crosby has been a part of just one winning team in that time span, and his only playoff appearance in 2021 resulted in a loss.

With that in mind, many have wondered if Crosby could be on the trade market, and the Bucs would certainly be interested if that were the case. Unfortunately, after Raiders GM John Spytek's interview at the NFL Combine, that doesn't seem like it will be the case.

Maxx Crosby seemingly off the table this offseason

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Spytek said on Tuesday during his NFL Combine interview that he expects Crosby to remain a Raider this season.

Las Vegas GM John Spytek told reporters at the scouting combine in Indianapolis that he expects Maxx Crosby to be with the Raiders this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 24, 2026

Spytek is a disciple of Bucs GM Jason Licht, having worked under him in Tampa Bay for years. With that in mind, it makes sense that he'd take a similar stance on his star players — Licht doesn't like to make trades or work through free agency all that much, preferring to keep his homegrown talent, so that aligns with Spytek's way of thinking here.

With that in mind, the Bucs would likely have had to give up quite a bit to get Crosby to Tampa Bay. It would have taken a lot, but now, it appears as if it's off the table, and Licht will have to find the edge rusher his team so desperately needs elsewhere.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2026 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook