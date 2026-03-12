Former Buccaneers Running Back Signs With Commanders

Another player has left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2026 offseason. Former Bucs running back Rachaad White has signed a one-year deal to join the Washington Commanders and his former college quarterback at Arizona State, Jayden Daniels.

White was very productive during his time with the Bucs, starting 48 of 67 games, 677 rushing attempts, 2656 rushing yards, 14 rushing touchdowns, 205 receptions, 1450 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns. White also showed very good ability as a pass blocker as well and served as a jack of all trades running back for the Bucs during his four-year career with the team.

The writing was very much on the wall that White could be done with the team after the 2025 season, as he is looking for an opportunity to be a starting back in the league, and there is a very good chance he can earn that role with the Washington Commanders.

The Bucs, however, got a new running back of their own in Kenneth Gainwell, who was coming off a season with the Steelers and signed a two-year, 14 million deal to join the Buccaneers. During his season with the Steelers, Gainwell was able to do very similar things to what White was able to do with the Bucs in terms of pass blocking, running and receiving as well.

During his five-year career with the Eagles and Steelers, Gainwell has played in 83 games, started 6 games, has 394 rushing attempts, 1722 rushing yards, 17 rushing touchdowns, 175 receptions, 1207 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Gainwell will serve as the replacement for White, who could even look to dip into the snap counts of Bucky Irving as well, given how much money they paid Gainwell in free agency. The Bucs also decided to bring back running back Sean Tucker on a deal as well to help shore up the overall depth of their running back room for the 2026 season.

While losing a player like White is never easy, and this is a loss to the Buccaneers, they do already have his replacement on board and seem very prepared to have a solid running back room going forward.

Meanwhile, White will look to see if the grass is greener on the other side and if he can finally get himself a starting opportunity to be the lead back for a team that very much needs one.

