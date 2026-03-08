Buccaneers RB Emerges as Potential Free Agency Target for Steelers

We have finally arrived. The 2026 NFL offseason is set to kick off with the legal tampering period beginning on Monday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to be active this offseason to try to overcome the recent demons that kept them out of the playoffs in 2025, and they will have a lot of work to do on both sides of the ball.

The offense won't need as much work as the defense, but one area that will likely have a ton of turnover is the running back room, with Sean Tucker set to hit the open market and Rachaad White making it extremely clear his intentions to leave Tampa Bay for months now.

White's name hasn't been a hot one in the rumor mill, but it recently popped up as a potential replacement for the Steelers in Pittsburgh if Kenneth Gainwell leaves in free agency.

One RB name I'd keep an eye on for the Steelers if they lose Kenny Gainwell: Buccaneers RB Rachaad White



White a Good Fit in the Steel City?

Gainwell will likely be highly sought after in free agency following his coming-out party with the Steelers in 2025, which could mean that Pittsburgh will be looking to add to its running back room alongside Jaylen Warren and Kaleb Johnson.

White would be a decent (but not perfect) replacement for Gainwell. While there are similarities between the two and their skill sets, White has shown to be a bit of a stronger runner and pass blocker in the backfield, whereas Gainwell has really excelled in the passing game.

Both backs are versatile, strong between the tackles, and capable backs within committees. However, one could argue that White's regression in 2025 could be seen as a deterrent for the Steelers.

The Steelers could be looking to bring in someone who can take on more of a workload in the backfield, rather than adding more of a committee back, but White would also be a cost-effective signing for them with his potential AAV valued around $6-8 million.

White would be a solid pickup for the Steelers, but it would be fair to think that they either re-sign Gainwell or look elsewhere. His safe floor plays well, but lacks Gainwell's recent upside, which has high explosive capabilities.

While White would be okay in Pittsburgh, he could likely find himself in better opportunities elsewhere after having been linked to his former collegiate teammate at Arizona State, Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders.

