How Buccaneers Should Respond to Lavonte David's Retirement

Well, Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Lavonte David has officially decided to retire after 14 seasons playing for the Buccaneers. David will finish as one of the greatest players in franchise history, a sure ring of honor member, and hopefully a hall of fame inductee one day.

Now the Bucs need to figure out how to replace the franchise legend that they just lost. While it needs to be said that there will not be another Lavonte David, the Bucs have already done some good work in their linebacker room to ensure they are prepared for a potential retirement.

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone celebrates a tackle against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First, the team added Alex Anzalone, a player who has started many years in the NFL in his own right for the Saints and Lions. Anzalone has played in 111 games in his career, starting in 93 of them, and has totalled 613 combined tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 40 quarterback hits, and 13 sacks in his nine-year NFL career.

Anzalone should slot into a linebacker one role in the absence of David, and will look to be the leading man in a new era for the Buccaneers' defense. He has proven to be a reliable linebacker and should give the Bucs a solid starting option going forward.

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Christian Rozeboom (56) celebrates intercepting the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Bucs also recently added Christian Rozeboom to the roster. Rozeboom is a one time superbowl Champion with the LA Rams and has played in 76 games in his five year NFL career, starting 31 of said games.

He has 347 combined tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and three interceptions on his resume and should provide some starting-experience depth for the team, and could certainly start if the Bucs need him this upcoming season.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (LB01) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Finally, it is expected that the Bucs will finally draft a linebacker in the first two to three rounds of this upcoming 2026 NFL draft.

There are plenty of great options available early, such as Jacob Rodriguez from Texas Tech, Jake Golday from Cincinnati, and CJ Allen from Georgia.

Whatever linebacker the Bucs decide to take, they will have a sizeable role early in this Bucs defense and could very well start right away for Tampa Bay if needed.

The Bucs, I believe, are in capable hands in the retirement of David. They've signed veterans, and are very likely going to draft another young player to grow and develop as the next generation of linebacker play for the team, as the curtain closes on the Lavonte David era in Tampa Bay.

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