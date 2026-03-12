How the Buccaneers' Spot in the NFC South Shifted After Day 3 of Free Agency

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came into this free agency period with a lot of work to do. While there were one or two positions on the offense that needed addressing, the majority of their problems were on the defensive side of the ball — and some of the biggest problems there still haven't been addressed.

Tampa Bay desperately needs an edge rusher to help an always-ailing pass rush and could also use a corner to replace the departing Jamel Dean, among other things. So far in free agency, the Bucs haven't addressed either of those needs — and on top of that, they've lost Dean and franchise legend Mike Evans.

They did make some impressive signings in running back Kenneth Gainwell, linebacker Alex Anzalone and defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson. All of those players are strong value signings who could contribute for the Buccaneers in 2026, but will it be enough to keep up with the rest of the NFC South and their free agent moves?

Here's where the Bucs currently stand after the brunt of free agency and before the NFL Draft:

Buccaneers have more work to do to hang with rest of NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There's a decent argument that, so far, the Buccaneers have not gotten much better. Gainwell helps fill the void left by Rachaad White, but it wasn't a huge position of need. Anzalone will certainly help an ailing inside linebackers unit and Robinson will shore up a defensive line that needs more depth, but the Bucs still need more signings at both of those positions to feel good about 2026. Additionally, as we mentioned, edge rusher was Tampa Bay's biggest need coming into free agency, and it's one the team has yet to address.

This is while other teams in the NFC South are being far more aggressive. The Carolina Panthers, last year's division winners, brought on big-name free agents like edge rusher Jaelon Phillips and inside linebacker Devin Lloyd, making a push to keep their place atop the NFC South. The New Orleans Saints are also making great value signings like linebacker Kaden Elliss and running back Travis Etienne, further strengthening an offense that hit its stride last year. Finally, the Falcons got a new quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa, and they also brought on tight end Austin Hooper and wideout Jahan Dotson to keep building on an already-talented roster.

Simply put, the Buccaneers need to do more. There is still the NFL Draft, where they will likely bank on getting that edge rusher they've been looking for, but they still need more interior line depth, another cornerback to fill the void that Dean left and another inside linebacker even if Lavonte David, who has slowed down considerably, returns to the fold. Other teams in the NFC South are gearing up, and if the Buccaneers aren't careful, they'll be left behind.

As it stands right now, the Bucs probably shouldn't be favorites to reclaim their NFC South crown. But if they can get a value pass rusher in free agency and nail the NFL Draft at the end of April, that conversation could shift drastically.

