Buccaneers' Latest NFC South Odds May Surprise Fans After Mike Evans Loss

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to look different in 2026. Not only will their defense be entirely revamped in an effort to continue contending in the NFC, but this will be the first time in 12 years that wide receiver Mike Evans won't be in a Buccaneers uniform.

The Buccaneers attempted to get Evans back in free agency, but he declined, opting instead to sign with the San Francisco 49ers on a three-year, $60 million deal with just $16.5 million of that deal guaranteed. It essentially operates as just a one-year deal worth $16.5 with the potential to get up to $20.3 million, a very cheap deal that the Bucs could have easily afforded if Evans really wanted to stay in Tampa Bay.

He won't be, though, and the Bucs are missing their X wide receiver. Evans was a vaunted red zone threat and a big-bodied wideout great with contested catches, and as it stands, the Bucs don't have one of those archetypes among their remaining wide receivers. This changes the offense, and it could affect its efficiency as quarterback Baker Mayfield and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson get ready for 2026.

The betting market doesn't seem too phased, though. After the opening salvo of free agency on Monday and the Bucs losing Evans, Tampa Bay is still favored to win the division.

Buccaneers favored to win division despite Evans loss

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) reacts a touchdown during the first half against the Carolina Panthers | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

As it stands, the Buccaneers are favored to win the NFC South on DraftKings with odds of +140. Second is the New Orleans Saints at +290, then the Carolina Panthers at +370 and the Atlanta Falcons at +390.

The odds are interesting at this stage. All four teams have made moves so far in free agency, with the Panthers the most aggressive — they've signed edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and inside linebacker Devin Lloyd to big contracts, hoping a defensive injection will allow them to win the NFC South for the second year in a row. The Falcons brought on QB Tua Tagovailoa for a very small contract to serve as their quarterback, and the Saints signed running back Travis Etienne, among other moves.

The Buccaneers lost Evans and also let cornerback Jamel Dean walk, but they have brought in two value signings so far. They signed running back Kenneth Gainwell and linebacker Alex Anzalone to the squad, shoring up two areas that need some extra strength. Edge rusher, interior defensive line and cornerback are three other positions of need the Bucs have to address, and they'll need to do so if they want to remain NFC South favorites.

All four teams likely aren't done in free agency, though. Day 2 begins on Tuesday, and the NFC South arms race will likely continue in a division that feels up for grabs in 2026.

