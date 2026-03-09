Buccaneers Sign Former Lions Defensive Captain to $17 Million Deal

It wasn't thought that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be all that active coming into free agency, given their cap space situation and needs, but they have been one of the biggest movers in the first hour of the open negotiation window.

The Bucs re-signed tight end Cade Otton to a three-year deal and replaced running back Rachaad White with the NFL's leading receiving back in 2025, Kenneth Gainwell, on a two-year, $14 million deal.

With two moves out of the way, the Bucs weren't done earlier this free agent period, signing former Detroit Lions' defensive captain and linebacker Alex Anzalone to a two-year, $17 million deal.

Source: Former Lions LB Alex Anzalone is signing a two-year, $17 million deal with the Buccaneers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2026

Anzalone Returning Home

Anzalone, who played collegiately at the University of Florida and resides in Tampa Bay, will now bring his veteran presence into a defense that drastically needs it. It remains to be seen what Lavonte David's decision will be when it comes to retirement, but either way, picking up a player like Anzalone is huge for the unit as a whole.

A starter and defensive captain for the majority of his nine-year career, Anzalone is a solid Mike backer who can cover, blitz and fill gaps. Getting Anzalone at this price is huge considering what other free agent linebackers are will go for this free agency period, and it's important to note that it was reported that he took less money to make his way to Tampa Bay.

Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Anzalone might solve all the issues that have plagued the Bucs' linebacker unit the past few years, but he most definitely will elevate the floor and potentially help with the continual development of SirVocea Dennis, as long as the organization and coaching staff still believe that he can become a valuable piece in the middle of the defense.

The Buccaneers have started to get things figured out when it comes to the holes they need to fill, but work must still be done on the defensive side of the ball — in particular, edge rusher — to continue building on a strong start to the offseason.

If David does decide to come back for another season with Anzalone now in the building as well, the Bucs could look elsewhere to improve, but it will be worth their while to go ahead and draft another inside linebacker once the NFL Draft comes around in April.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.