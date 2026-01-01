Key Buccaneers defender out for season finale vs. Panthers

It's do or (maybe still) die for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, who need to beat the Carolina Panthers and then hope the New Orleans Saints beat the Atlanta Falcons the following Sunday. Obviously, they have to take care of their own business first, but that could be tough with one key player out of action.

Head coach Todd Bowles spoke to media on Thursday, and he revealed that, along with rotational pass rusher Anthony Nelson, cornerback Jamel Dean will be out for Saturday's game vs. the Panthers with a shoulder injury. With Dean out, Tampa Bay's secondary could look quite different.

Jamel Dean OUT for crucial Panthers game Saturday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) runs an intercepted back for a touchdown against the New York Jets | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Dean has consistently been one of the NFL's better cornerbacks when he plays, but in what's been a common theme in his career, he simply hasn't played enough.

Dean has two forced fumbles and three interceptions on an impressive year, but once this game is over, he'll have missed three games in 2025. Dean has never played a full NFL season, and he missed five games in 2024 and four games in 2023. His availability issues were a big reason Dean took a massive paycut in 2025, going from $12.5 million to $4.25 million this year.

With Dean's services unavailable, the Bucs will have to get creative with their secondary. Cornerback Zyon McCollum is on injured reserve, so Benjamin Morrison is the team's only healthy starting outside corner. The Bucs could turn to backup Kindle Vildor, but they may be more likely to shuffle some players around when they face the Panthers.

Nickel corner Jacob Parrish has played outside corner before and could do it again, and with that, safety Tykee Smith could potentially replace Parrish at nickel and defensive back Christian Izien could play safety like he did in the second half against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17.

If the Buccaneers make the playoffs, Dean's shoulder will hopefully be in good enough shape to go in the Wild Card Round. Until then, though, the Bucs will have to scratch and claw for a chance to make it without Dean at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

READ MORE: Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield appears on injury report ahead of crucial Panthers game

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Buccaneers waive former LSU running back

• Bucky Irving and Tristan Wirfs get into it on Buccaneers' sideline

• Gerald McCoy's latest comments on Todd Bowles receive backlash from Bucs fans

• Buccaneers' Mike Evans joins exclusive club after tough loss to Dolphins