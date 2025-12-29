Buccaneers' Mike Evans joins exclusive club after tough loss to Dolphins

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came up short in a 20-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, but the afternoon still featured a historic milestone.

The Buccaneers saw wide receiver Mike Evans reach 13,000 career receiving yards, becoming one of the most accomplished pass catchers in NFL history.

Tampa Bay did not get the result it wanted, but Evans added another chapter to an already legendary career.

Mike Evans has now surpassed 13,000 career receiving yards becoming only the 22nd player in NFL history to reach that milestone. — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) December 28, 2025

Mike Evans joins elite group

With a 16-yard reception in the second half, Mike Evans became the 22nd player in NFL history to reach 13,000 career receiving yards. Even more impressive, Evans is just the 10th player ever to pair 13,000 or more receiving yards with at least 100 touchdown receptions, placing him firmly among the all-time greats at the position.

The milestone is another reminder of Evans’ rare consistency. Year after year, regardless of quarterback changes, coaching shifts, or offensive systems, Evans continues to produce. He has been a fixture in the Buccaneers' offense and a constant matchup problem for defenses across the league. The catch itself was vintage Evans, a strong, confident grab that showed the body control and physicality that have defined his career.

For Tampa Bay, Evans’ achievement stands as one of the brightest individual moments of the season. While team success has fluctuated, Evans continues to separate himself historically, building a résumé that places him alongside some of the best receivers the game has ever seen.

Mike Evans brings in the TD



TBvsMIA on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV pic.twitter.com/3drrO1Q65a — NFL (@NFL) December 28, 2025

A frustrating day ends with a late touchdown

Despite the historic moment, it was a difficult afternoon for Evans against the Miami Dolphins. He finished the game with three catches on seven targets for 31 yards and a touchdown, spending much of the day battling tight coverage and limited opportunities. For long stretches, the perennial Pro Bowler was held in check and struggled to find a rhythm.

That changed late. With just under a minute remaining, Evans hauled in a four-yard touchdown pass that briefly gave the Buccaneers hope of a dramatic finish. The score cut the deficit to three and reminded everyone that Evans can still flip a game in an instant, even on an otherwise quiet day.

In the end, the comeback fell short and the loss stung for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Evans’ milestone should not be overlooked. Even in defeat, he continues to make history and set standards that few players have ever reached. Quiet afternoon or not, Mike Evans remains one of the most productive and reliable wide receivers the NFL has ever seen.

