Buccaneers waive former LSU running back

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are moving on from one of their undrafted free agents from the 2025 season.

The Buccaneers waived running back Josh Williams on Monday, who came to the team out of LSU as a UDFA this year. There was no corresponding move made, but Williams was operating under a roster exemption due to a suspension he finished serving, so the Buccaneers remain at 53 players on their roster heading into the last week of the season.

Williams has been a special teams players during his tenure in Tampa Bay, and he also got some playing time against the New Orleans Saints as a running back. During that game, he had four carries and netted 11 yards.

Williams was suspended for six weeks, however, for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy in November. Once his suspension was over, he was put on the Exempt/Commissioner Permission list, which allowed him to be on the team without occupying a roster spot. That designation ended on Monday, and as a result, Williams had to be waived.

It would make sense for Williams to return to Tampa Bay's practice squad, should he clear waivers. He still retains special teams value, and the Bucs will want him as insurance in the event of an injury to running backs Bucky Irving, Sean Tucker or Rachaad White should the Buccaneers make the playoffs in 2025. With that in mind, he's likely to be back in Tampa Bay soon.

The Buccaneers will face the Panthers at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Bucs can win the NFC South and make the playoffs if they defeat the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints defeat the Atlanta Falcons.

