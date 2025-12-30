Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield appears on injury report ahead of crucial Panthers game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need all hands on deck for their Saturday game against the Carolina Panthers, a game they will need to win (and then get a little help afterward) to make the playoffs. As a result, expect most players who can play to do so — but how healthy will they be?

That's a prevailing question all through this week with key starters like Tristan Wirfs and Jamel Dean dealing with injuries, but Tampa Bay's most important player, quarterback Baker Mayfield, is also on the team's first injury report. Unfortunately for the Bucs, his injury designation is also pretty worrying.

Baker Mayfield listed with injured throwing shoulder

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before a game against the Miami Dolphins | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Mayfield is listed with a knee injury, which has been lingering, but he was also listed with a right shoulder. That's his throwing shoulder, so that's very bad news for a team that needs to get a win to remain in playoff contention.

Four DNPs if the Bucs had run a full practice.



Tristan Wirfs will probably go on Saturday, but Dean and Morrison are the names to watch — if neither can play, the Bucs are out all three of their outside corners. pic.twitter.com/InM0NbMzMO — River Wells (@riverhwells) December 30, 2025

There didn't appear to be a singular play where Mayfield hurt his throwing shoulder, as he played the entire game against the Miami Dolphins. Mayfield is still recovering from a sprained AC joint in his other shoulder, though, so he's in rough shape for this game against the Panthers.

That being said, Mayfield will certainly still play. This game is a must-win for the Bucs, and Mayfield has yet to completely sit out a game due to injury this season. His play has significantly dropped off since Week 7 of the regular season, though, and that lapse in play could very well be attributed to the numerous injuries he's suffered. This one won't help, as an injured throwing shoulder will contribute to Mayfield's deteriorating accuracy this season.

In the colossally unlikely event Mayfield cannot play, Teddy Bridgewater would step in at backup. Bridgewater came in for Mayfield against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12, where he completed eight passes for 62 yards.

The Bucs and Panthers play each other on Saturday at 4:30. For the Buccaneers to make the playoffs, they will have to defeat the Panthers on Saturday and then hope the New Orleans Saints defeat the Atlanta Falcons on the road Sunday.

