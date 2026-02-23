Latest Bold Prediction for Buccaneers Next Season Isn't All That Shocking

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had won the NFC South four times in a row prior to the 2025 season, and at the beginning of the year, it looked like they were going to make it a fifth. The team started off 6-2, but a disastrous skid had it finishing 8-9 and losing out on the NFC South altogether to the Carolina Panthers.

Now, the offseason is here, and the Bucs have a lot of questions to answer in free agency, the NFL Draft and more. They have a new offensive coaching staff with OC Zac Robinson at the helm, but head coach Todd Bowles' defensive unit remains similar, with most promotions coming from in-house.

Naturally, that puts the Bucs on the back foot when it comes to reclaiming that NFC South crown. And a new bold prediction from Sports Illustrated seems to think Tampa Bay won't be among the division's frontrunners at the conclusion of the offseason.

Buccaneers predicted to be NFC South underdogs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

SI writer Conor Orr wrote that the Bucs wouldn't finish the offseason among the top two favorites for the division, citing the rest of the division's evolution and Tampa Bay's potential free agency struggles.

"While betting against the Buccaneers may ultimately be a fool’s errand, the team has yet another new offensive coordinator, could lose Mike Evans and has seen the rest of the division change coaches in an effort to rapidly close the gap."

This shouldn't come as much of a surprise, unfortunately. Tampa Bay's defensive unit greatly struggled in 2025, and there are numerous holes in the roster that the Bucs may not have enough money and trade capital to fill. Additionally, Bowles will remain at the helm of the defense, and while there's an argument that more talent could showcase his scheming ability better, there might not be a way for the Bucs to get more of it.

Additionally, there are offensive questions to answer. As Orr mentioned, there's a small possibility Evans plays somewhere else in 2026, and they'll lose other pieces like Rachaad White and Cade Otton as well. Robinson did some good things with the Atlanta Falcons, but there are aspects to his playcalling he'll have to improve if he wants to be successful in Tampa Bay.

Finally, the other three teams in the division are trending upward. The Panthers defeated the Bucs in the NFC South last year, the Falcons are retooling with new head coach Kevin Stefanski and still have a lot of talent and the New Orleans Saints looked good in the back half of the year with new quarterback Tyler Shough.

Ultimately, the Bucs might still pull out their best ball and win the division yet again. But between retaining Bowles, losing a number of free agents and seeing their opponents improve, their status as an underdog in the NFC South shouldn't be all that surprising.

