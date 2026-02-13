Buccaneers’ Mike Evans Gets Retirement Rumor Update

As we head into the dry part of the offseason before the NFL scouting combine and NFL Draft later in April, there are a handful of storylines Bucs fans are keeping an eye on.

Todd Bowles and Jason Licht have made massive changes to their coaching staff, with ownership believing in their head coach to turn things around. It won't be easy to do with question marks regarding some of their free agents, including their biggest leader and star, Mike Evans. His talents have carried this organization on offense for 12 years straight.

The record-setting 32-year-old is heading into another year of free agency, and the question is, how much longer will he play? He's won a Super Bowl. He's earned a ton of money throughout his playing career. He's made a major impact on the community. And after a freaky collar bone injury in Detroit last season, he came back against the Falcons in Week 15 and showed that he's still got it. 132 receiving yards to be exact.

Mike Evans Retirement Rumors Leaning Toward More Playing Time in the NFL

ESPN's Jenna Laine has reported that Evans is 'less likely to retire' going into the 2026 season. "Evans, 32, is less likely to retire, based on conversations with those closest to him," said Laine. "But how much does being left out of the 2025 playoffs eat at Evans, knowing he has only so much time left?"

Licht and Bowles hired former Atlanta Falcons' offensive coordinator Zac Robinson over the offseason. We know the ties between Robinson and Baker Mayfield during their time together in LA with the Rams under Sean McVay, but there's an interesting tidbit with Evans and Robinson as well.

In an interview during the summer of 2025 with FOX Sports' Greg Auman, Evans named Falcons' young star wide receiver Drake London as one of his favorite wide receivers in the league today, if not his overall favorite.

"I've known Drake since he was in high school," said Evans. "(Former Bucs receivers coach) Andrew Hayes-Stoker was recruiting him (while at Illinois) and he asked me to reach out to him. I looked him up a little bit and was like, "Man, this dude can hoop, and he can play football." So he was similar to me, and I've always been a fan of his game. We still talk sometimes, and we've swapped jerseys a few times."

Could the respect for Robinson's coaching of London with his offense play a vital role in Evans returning for more playing time, specifically in Tampa Bay?

We shall see.

