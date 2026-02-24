Buzz Around Buccaneers’ Mike Evans and Patriots Grows in Free Agency

Mike Evans has been a Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend for quite some time. He's already accrued 12 seasons, and he had 11-straight 1,000-yard campaigns prior to his 2025 season. He's beloved by fans and by the staff in Tampa Bay, and he's already confirmed he's going to play football again in 2026.

It may not be with the Bucs, though. Evans' agent has stated that he's set to go through free agency, and the Buccaneers may not be willing to pay him a premium with so many other holes in their roster elsewhere. With that in mind, NFL reporter Jason La Canfora reported Monday that Evans has a few things on his checklist for any new potential team — and one recent Super Bowl contender certainly fits the bill.

Mike Evans has a lot of options in free agency

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) reacts a touchdown during the first half against the Carolina Panthers | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

La Canfora wrote that Evans will have a few notable suitors given what he's supposedly looking for, per his sources — a favorable offensive scheme, a very good quarterback and a chance to win the Super Bowl.

"There are not too many teams that meet those qualifications in the NFL, but besides Tampa, which feels like far from a lock, the 49ers, Patriots and Chargers stand out (the Eagles would as well, were they to trade veteran receiver AJ Brown as many anticipate)."

Of these teams, the Patriots are perhaps the most in need, and they also fit Evans' reported qualifications, if La Canfora is to be believed. New England just fielded an MVP candidate in quarterback Drake Maye, and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels did a good job with that unit this year despite a general lack of talent at receiver outside of Stefon Diggs. Diggs is a possession wideout, though, and the Pats could use a bona fide No. 1 — someone like Evans.

The 49ers have a solid quarterback in Brock Purdy, but Kyle Shanahan is arguably the NFL's best offensive mind. The Chargers made the playoffs last year with superstar QB Justin Herbert and will have Mike McDaniel at the helm for offensive coordinator, so that's another very enticing spot, too.

That all being said, though, Evans might simply want to stay where he's at without uprooting and continue to play for the Bucs. Tampa Bay has that advantage where no other team does, so we'll see where both parties' priorities lie as the offseason continues.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2026 season.

