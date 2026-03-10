Mike Evans May Have Known He Was Going to 49ers Before Free Agency Began

It's rare to see a franchise legend leave a team they're so known for — just ask Tom Brady, who left the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. The Bucs got a Super Bowl ring out of that, but unfortunately, they were on the other end of it on Monday when wideout Mike Evans agreed to terms to play for the San Francisco 49ers.

Evans, a franchise legend who is third in active touchdowns and netted 11-straight 1,000-yard seasons with the Buccaneers, is officially set to play for another team for the first time. Bucs fans have been very upset at a franchise legend like Evans departing (especially to another NFC team like the Niners), and many have wondered just what it was that drove him to leave the Bucs after being with the team for so long.

As it turns out, he may have been thinking about it for quite a bit. Evans' former teammate on his Super Bowl-winning team, running back LeSean McCoy, mentioned in a recent podcast appearance that Evans had the 49ers on his mind before free agency even started on Monday.

Mike Evans could have already made up his mind about 49ers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) warms up before a NFC wild card playoff against the Washington Commanders | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

McCoy was on Emmanuel Acho's Speakeasy podcast, and when discussing Evans' decision to go to the 49ers, he mentioned that he'd been at Evans' house and heard him talking about heading to San Francisco two days before free agency.

"Mike Evans was definitely the piece they needed over there. I was actually at his house Saturday, we were talking about free agency," McCoy said. "He's like, 'Yo, there's a great possibility I'm going to the Niners. I like them.' One thing he talked about is, 'I'm gonna have so much space and opportunity to work.' They run the ball so well over there... he needs so many one-on-one opportunities."

There are plenty of reasons why Evans left Tampa Bay, but if McCoy is speaking the truth, it seems like a number of those things could have entered Evans' mind well before he was set to hear offers from other teams. Tampa Bay reportedly made a big push to keep him, but with how cheap his three-year deal was — only $16 million is guaranteed — he clearly wanted a change of scenery over staying with the Bucs.

It's very possible that Evans did not believe the Bucs to be true contenders in 2026, but they'll try to add more talent and get there regardless throughout free agency and the draft. Tuesday is the second day of the NFL's initial negotiation period, and free agency officially "starts" Wednesday at 4 p.m. for the new league year.

