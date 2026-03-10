The Real Reason Why Buccaneers Lost Mike Evans to 49ers

Just a few hours into the 2026 NFL free agency period, the entire Tampa Bay Buccaneers' fanbase was sent to a very dark place.

And who could blame them?

After 12 glorious years of watching their 2014 first-round draft pick, Mike Evans, blossom into the greatest offensive player the franchise had ever known, it was all over in a matter of seconds.

He was gone.

News broke around 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday that Mike Evans had agreed to a three-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers. Heartbreak ensued, appreciation was shared and frustration was expressed. It was undoubtedly a traumatic ordeal for Bucs fans, but in many cases, not a complete surprise.

But regardless of whether specific fans were consumed by feelings of shock, disappointment, frustration, or anything else, they all had the same question once the dust settled.

Why?

Mike Evans agrees to below-market contract to join 49ers

First of all, this was not a decision motivated by money. According to Ari Meirov, the 49ers will be paying Mike Evans just $42.4 million ($16.3 guaranteed) for the next 3 years The fact that Evans agreed to a deal that is so far below his projected value doesn't just pour salt in the wound for the Bucs — who easily could have met those demands — but it tells us that San Francisco is exactly where Evans wanted to be.

Not only could Evans have received more money from the Buccaneers, but there would be a long line-up of other teams vying for his services had they known that was the going rate. Which, again, confirms that Evans simply wanted to join the 49ers.

So, back to our question of the day. Why exactly did Mike Evans spurn the Buccaneers to join the 49ers?

Brock Purdy is a serviceable starting quarterback, but is he significantly better than Baker Mayfield? Probably not.

The 49ers have one of the most dynamic running backs in the league in Christian McCaffrey and an exceptional all-around tight end in George Kittle. That being said, McCaffrey has missed 37 games due to injury over the past five seasons alone. Kittle, meanwhile, tore his Achilles in January, and his status is still very much up in the air for next season. Nick Bosa tore his ACL in Week 3 and Fred Warner is also coming off a brutal season-ending ankle injury that could carry over into 2026.

Phenomenal LT Trent Williams is currently in the midst of a contract dispute, and speculation about whether or not the team may trade him has continued to pick up steam.

Although the 49ers do have established stars on the roster, they aren't exactly spring chickens. Talent-wise, it's tough to make the argument that San Francisco is significantly better, at least on paper, than the Buccaneers.

So what gives?

The real reason Mike Evans chose the 49ers over the Buccaneers

Despite the presence of a number of proven veteran stars on the 49ers roster, I don't believe any of them are anywhere near as responsible for attracting Evans to the (other) Bay Area as their head coach, offensive guru Kyle Shanahan.

Playing for Liam Coen in 2024, Mike experienced how easy life can be for a WR of his caliber & skillset when playing for a top tier OC (1K yards & 11 TD in just 14 games).



It is my belief that the opportunity to play for arguably the best play designer in football (Kyle… https://t.co/VUjesllQvu — Collin Haalboom (@SI_Buccaneers) March 9, 2026

Shanahan is an offensive genius. His ability to scheme players open, regardless of who is on the field, is an incredibly valuable weapon for San Francisco's offense — one that can not be replicated without a deep understanding of defensive coverages and the creativity to disguise looks and confuse opponents with unique alignments, different types of motion and unpredictable sequencing.

Shanahan's playcalling is a big reason why the 49ers have managed to make two Super Bowl appearances under his guidance despite having largely average quarterback play.

For a more recent example of Shanahan's impact look no further than last season. Like the Buccaneers, the 49ers were absolutely ravaged by injuries to key players throughout the year. However, unlike the Buccaneers, the 49ers found ways to win football games.

Despite being without all the players mentioned above for extended periods of time, the 49ers were also missing starters like Brandon Aiyuk, Ricky Pearsall, Jajuan Jennings, Mykel Williams and Dominic Puni for significant portions of the season — the entire season in the case of Aiyuk.

Shanahan didn't use that as an excuse, though. And instead of banging his head against a wall, he demonstrated great flexibility in altering his scheme to maximize the skillsets of those he had available. The results? The 49ers finished the regular season with a 12-5 record and lost to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

It's pretty incredible that the 49ers, led by Shanahan, were able to overcome such a significant injury disadvantage last season. Meanwhile, in Tampa Bay, Todd Bowles, Josh Grizzard and the Buccaneers were dealing with an eerily similar situation. Except in this case, the coaching staff was unable to overcome the challenges that present themselves when a roster is depleted by injury.

Not only that, but as the Buccaneers got healthier, the team actually got worse. The Buccaneers dropped 7 of their final 9 games to close out the season, ultimately missing the playoffs for the first time in over half a decade.

Final thoughts

Although we can't say with any level of certainty what Evans' true motivation was for choosing the 49ers over the team that drafted him 12 seasons ago, we can certainly speculate.

Although the 49ers have plenty of veteran star power on the roster, the Buccaneers do, too. Although San Francisco offers plenty of sunshine, so too does Tampa Bay. The real difference between these two organizations at this point in time is clear — it's high-quality coaching.

Mike Evans experienced how easy life can be as a WR1 playing for an elite playcaller like Liam Coen in 2024. Conversely, he also saw how hard things can become when the coaches calling the shots are fixed in their ways or unable to adapt to a changing environment around them. He saw that on both sides of the ball with the Buccaneers last season.

So when Bucs GM Jason Licht decided to run it back with Bowles for another season, it may have given Mike Evans the final push he needed to seriously consider opportunities outside of Tampa Bay. Or maybe it happened when Coen spurned the Buccaneers a year prior in order to join the Jacksonville Jaguars? We don't have definitive answers to these questions at this time, and it's unlikely we ever will.

One thing we know for sure, though, is that Shanahan is one of the brightest offensive minds in the NFL. And for the greatest offensive player in the history of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, that may just be what matters most right now.

