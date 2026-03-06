NFL Analyst Makes Big Buccaneers Free Agency Prediction on Mike Evans

Few players mean as much to a franchise as Mike Evans means to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Evans has played 12 years of football in Tampa Bay with 11-straight seasons of 1,000 yards or more and plenty of touchdowns to go with it. A Super Bowl champion with the Bucs in 2020, Evans is a fan-favorite player with a Buccaneers Ring of Honor spot waiting for him whenever he decides to call it quits.

That won't be this season, though. Evans has decided to play a 13th season of football, but for the first time in his career, he's set to officially test free agency. Evans was in a similar situation two years ago, but he and the Bucs got a deal done before free agency — now, though, the team will let him test the market, and there's a greater chance of him leaving Tampa Bay than there ever has been.

Some NFL analysts and pundits aren't convinced, though. ESPN's Dan Graziano recently gave his predictions for some of the NFL's top free agents in 2026, and when it comes to Evans, he seems to think the Buccaneers legend won't be going anywhere.

ESPN analyst predicts Mike Evans will return to Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) celebrates with wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) after a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Graziano predicted that Evans would sign a one-year deal with $15 million guaranteed, and that it would be with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Evans will have other teams interested, and possibly even offering more money. But he has only ever played for the Buccaneers, and that relationship is strong enough that I'll need to see him in a different uniform before I believe it," Graziano wrote. "Like teammate Chris Godwin Jr. a year ago, Evans should test the free agent waters before deciding to stay in Tampa Bay. Injuries limited him to 368 yards last season, but he cracked 1,000 yards in each of his previous 11 years in the league."

Godwin did, indeed, leave some money on the table to return to Tampa Bay, and Evans could do the same. Uprooting and playing for a new team, potentially across the country, could be an obstacle for any team trying to attract Evans. Evans also has chemistry with the Buccaneers offense and quarterback Baker Mayfield, and though he could easily find suitors who are far more ready to contend for a Super Bowl, that comfort would still be a big draw.

It would likely be a coup for the Bucs to sign Evans at $15 million, as he may want a deal closer in line with Los Angeles Rams wideout Davante Adams. Adams currently makes $22 million a year, so unless Evans takes a hometown discount, retaining him could be expensive.

All eyes will be on Evans when the legal tampering period begins on March 9. When it does, it will be interesting to see where both parties are at when it comes to Evans playing in Tampa Bay to finish a storied career or ending his NFL tenure somewhere else.

