Buccaneers Make It Clear Regarding Lavonte David’s Future in Tampa Bay

Mike Evans has dominated the headlines in Tampa Bay so far this offseason. Discussions about whether or not the Buccaneers' greatest offensive player will return to the only team he's ever known has instigated plenty of emotion, discourse and debate among the fanbase.

Many have speculated — and his agents have implied — that Evans has finally reached the point in his career where he is seriously considering joining another team that he believes might give him a better chance than Tampa Bay to lift another Lombardi Trophy before he officially decides to call it a career.

Time will tell.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the ball is another all-time great Buccaneer, Lavonte David, who, like Evans, remains a very capable player and also undecided of his plans for 2026 at this time.

There is one big difference between these two, though. If David does decide to continue playing, it will be with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — no one else.

There's one question related to David that hasn't really been asked very much, though — are we sure the Buccaneers really want to bring him back? Although some might argue that it's finally time to turn on the page on 2025's LB room and find some new blood for a position group that struggled mightily last season, the Bucs' decision makers are apparently not among them.

Buccaneers want Lavonte David back for 2026

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) recovers a fumble by the Carolina Panthers in the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

According to a recent ESPN report by Bucs beat writer Jenna Laine, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have clearly expressed their desire to have Lavonte David return for his 15th season with the team.

"A source told ESPN that Lavonte David, the team's longest-tenured player, still has not decided whether he will return to play for a 15th season, but the Bucs made it clear to his representatives in Indianapolis that they want him back, and the ball is said to be in his court."

Bucs' LB group needs to be upgraded

Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebackers Lavonte David (54) and Sirvocea Dennis (8) against the New York Jets prior to the game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Even if David does decide to return, that should not, and will not, preclude the Buccaneers from aggressively replenishing that position group this offseason.

Don't be surprised if the Buccaneers add at least two new linebackers to the team, even if David returns. Whether it be through the draft, free agency, trade, or a combination of all three, is irrelevant; what matters most is that the Buccaneers improve at the position.

