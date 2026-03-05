NFL Analyst Says No Way Mike Evans Leaves Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a big decision to make with a lot of their free agents, and one of the most interesting ones comes with their franchise legend, Mike Evans. Evans has played 12 seasons for the Buccaneers and caught for 1,000 yards or more for 11 of them, and now, he's set to come back for his 13th NFL season — but it may not be for the Bucs.

Evans has decided to test free agency, and the Buccaneers have decided to let him do so in honor of his many years of service to the team. Evans was in a similar situation two years ago, but he didn't hit free agency and re-signed early in the offseason to be what he called a "Buc for life." That's now being called into question for the first time in his career, with Evans purportedly having a list of things he'd like to see out of a potential new team — and that list includes some stipulations that the Buccaneers may not currently be able to meet.

While it seems as if there's a greater chance of Evans leaving than there ever has been, some people — including an NFL analyst — aren't buying it one bit.

NFL analyst thinks Mike Evans chatter is 'posturing'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) warms up before a game against the New York Jets at Raymond James Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

FS1's First Things First was discussing the possibility of Evans leaving, with analyst Nick Wright discussing which teams would be a good fit for him. Analyst Kevin Wildes wasn't having it, though, and he told the panel that he'd be shocked in Evans goes to another team in 2026.

"If Mike Evans leaves Tampa Bay, I will cook this [piece of paper] into a donut and eat it," Wildes said. "There is zero chance that Mike Evans, who loves the Bucs, who won a championship with the Bucs, who is going to have a statue outside the stadium if the Bucs do statues, will leave the Bucs. It's all just posturing."

“If Mike Evans leaves Tampa Bay, I will cook this [piece of paper] into a donut and eat it.” @kevinwildes says there’s ZERO chance he leaves the Bucs 👀 pic.twitter.com/Hsa3aQvT9P — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) March 3, 2026

It's understandable to think that Evans might not leave. It takes a lot to uproot and move somewhere else in free agency, especially if you've built roots in Tampa Bay for 12 years like Evans has. Additionally, he knows the organization well and has played for Todd Bowles for four years now, and Evans would have to re-learn quite a bit if he were to go to a new organization. These are things worth considering when entering free agency — his fellow wideout Chris Godwin, for example, shirked more money from the Patriots in favor of staying with the Bucs.

That being said, Evans is at the twilight of his career and the Buccaneers don't appear to be much of a contender at the moment. If Evans wants to get paid every dollar he deserves to play football next year and he wants to win a Super Bowl, leaving Tampa Bay might be in his best interests. Additionally, the Bucs have a lot of holes to fix next year on the defensive side of the ball, and if they want to address all of them, letting Evans walk might be in their best interest, too.

The legal tampering period for free agency starts on Monday, March 9, so we'll get to know a little more about who Evans' suitors are once that begins.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.