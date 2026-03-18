Predicting Buccaneers LB Lavonte David's Decision: Retire or Return?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise legend Lavonte David has had a storied career with the Bucs as one of the best inside linebackers to ever play the game. He's played an astonishing 14 seasons, and once the 2025 season wrapped up, many were wondering whether he'd call it quits or return for Year 15.

Now, on March 18, David has yet to make his decision. It is quite strange that David hasn't made his decision yet, as Tampa Bay is already multiple weeks into free agency and a little more than one month away from the NFL Draft. Tampa Bay will have to replace David if he doesn't come back, and it's getting to the point where the team will want him to make a decision soon.

So what will it be? Will David continue playing alongside new free agent pickup Alex Anzalone in 2026, or will he call it quits? Here's what we think:

Will Lavonte David call it quits or keep playing?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It's impossible to get into David's head or understand the relationship with football and what it means to walk away from the game when you've played it so long. Additionally, David's camp has been almost entirely silent, and there are no inside sources or reports that seem to indicate what he's been thinking these last few weeks. With all that being said, I think David is going to come back in 2026.

There appeared to be a paradigm shift in his thinking from the end of the 2025 season to now. It seemed like it was understood by all parties involved that David would hang it up at the end of the year, with his former teammates sounding off on social media and fans saying their goodbyes. But David had an offseason knee surgery, per JoeBucsFan, and since then, it seems like he's been more open to returning. He hasn't given a definitive answer during his media circuit, but he has said that he believes he has more football left in him during an appearance on the Caps Off podcast in the offseason.

The Buccaneers have been open about their desire to bring him back if he wants to come back. And while it's possible he's at war with his desires to play or retire, a decision dragging on this long makes it seem like he's thinking of returning rather than knowing definitively that he's played his last NFL snap. David has certainly lost several steps, but his football IQ is unrivaled and Tampa Bay could still get a lot of value out of him at this stage in his career.

Days continue to pass as David reportedly weighs his decision. He very well could still hang it up, but if the process has gone on for this long, it certainly seems like a return for a 15th season is a big possibility.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.