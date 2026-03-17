The Hidden Risk the Buccaneers' Signing of Alex Anzalone Creates

Free agency is normally supposed to be an enjoyable time for franchises and their fans, but unfortunately, things have not panned out that way for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Despite having a solid free agency by filling necessary holes, the Bucs didn't make any splash signings to excite the fanbase. In the process, they also lost their franchise icon to the San Francisco 49ers, wide receiver Mike Evans, due to his no longer believing in the direction the organization is headed.

It's important not to dwell on what could have been, no matter how difficult a pill it is to swallow. Instead, it's best to turn attention to those who did choose the Bucs as their place to chase a Super Bowl. While exciting, there are obvious risks involved with bringing in new faces.

A risk is never inherently known — sometimes it is hidden. And for the Buccaneers, that hidden risk lies within the signing of linebacker Alex Anzalone to a two-year deal for two reasons.

Replacing A Legend(?)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

As we await the decision by future first-ballot Hall of Fame linebacker Lavonte David on his retirement, the Buccaneers went ahead and signed his potential replacement or running mate for the 2026 season in Anzalone.

While it looks like a plus signing for the Bucs on the surface, adding a veteran with coverage skills and a high football IQ, the Bucs have effectively signaled that they may be set at linebacker. This is an obvious backfire, as David could retire, proving that Tampa Bay got complacent once again rather than looking to build out the group before reaching this point.

No other linebacker moves are expected in free agency with David's decision still in wake, so if the Bucs skip over a blue-chip linebacker early in the NFL Draft because they nabbed Anzalone in free agency, they risk being in the same position they have for the past few seasons of being left with aging veteran and no long-term fits if Anzalone isn't able to stay healthy or produce as expected.

The Aging Vet

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Going hand-in-hand with potentially having to replace the legendary David and being stuck in the same situation they have been is Anzalone's age.

Anzalone will be turning 32 this season, putting him right in the center of the cliff that linebackers usually fall into when their play starts to fall off, particularly those backers whose game relies on lateral range and coverage skills.

We have recently started to see David's athleticism drop, and if Anzalone starts to show signs of even losing half a step of speed and lateral quickness, Todd Bowles' aggressive defensive scheme, which often leaves linebackers on an island, will be exposed as it has in recent seasons.

Receiving $8.5 million per year shows that the Buccaneers are paying for the captain of the defense, the 2023-25 version of Anzalone, when they could very likely be getting the declining version, who is just happy to be returning home to the Sunshine State as he enters the final stages of his career.

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