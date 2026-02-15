Buccaneers’ Potential Trade Target Maxx Crosby Speaks on Trade Rumors

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a team to watch in Maxx Crosby trade talks.

The star defender for the Las Vegas Raiders has been involved in trade rumors because Las Vegas has the number one overall pick and could benefit from adding more draft capital moving forward. If the Bucks were to get Crosby in a trade, they would be acquiring someone with an elite work ethic that could really help transform the defense.

"I have a lot of goals, but I do want to win," Crosby said via NFL.com contributor Kevin Patra. "That's all that matters ultimately, but I want to be in a place where mentally I'm 100 percent myself. I just want to focus on football. That's truly what I want. People that know me know I'm about the work and the football.

"I just want to play football and be left the f--- alone. Period. And the people that don't understand that don't f------ know me. People can say whatever they want. ... But truly, I don't give a f--- besides playing football and winning football games. I give my whole life to this sport every single day.

"I'm here every morning. My alarm goes off at 4:55, and I'm f------ driving 35 minutes across town in an empty, dark building, doing the same thing every single day, trying to help my team, trying to help myself. People can talk all they want. People go on Twitter. I don't even see half the s---. Like I said, half of it is news to me. I just care about playing football."

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Maxx Crosby Tuning Out Trade Talks

Crosby recorded 45 tackles, 10 sacks, and an interception last season with the Raiders, even though he was sidelined for the final two weeks of the season. Crosby has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last five years, and if he were to be traded this offseason, it would absolutely shake up the league.

The Bucs make sense as a team for Crosby because they are in need of playmaking on the defensive side of the ball.

If Tampa was able to part ways with at least one first-round pick and possibly two, it would be a risk, but adding a player like Crosby could pay off in the long run.

