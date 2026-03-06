Ranking the Top 5 Buccaneers Free Agents by Importance of Re-Signing

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been well known for their fondness of re-signing their own talent under general manager Jason Licht, but they simply might not be able to do that this offseason.

The Bucs had 17 free agents heading into the offseason, and while a few have already been taken care of, the big names remain ready to hit free agency. The Bucs have a lot of positions to fill on both sides of the ball to be a contender, but they could have even more problems if some of their free agents don't come back and find a new home on the open market.

With that in mind, we put together the five most important free agents the Buccaneers must bring back, from least to most important — here's our list:

5. DT Logan Hall

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Logan Hall (90) celebrates with linebacker Lavonte David (54) after sacking Miami Dolphins quarterback | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Logan Hall has not been spectacular since the Buccaneers drafted him with the first pick of the second round in 2022, and there's no reason to believe that he suddenly will be in the coming years. He does know Todd Bowles' defense, though, and while he may have seen his starting reps get siphoned by Elijah Roberts this past season, he could still be a valuable and much-needed depth piece for the Buccaneers.

The Bucs shouldn't spend too much money on Hall, but if he's willing to return to the team for cheap, he could be a good depth piece for Tampa Bay on a defensive line that really needs it. This wouldn't be a huge loss for Tampa Bay if he did end up going, but he'd be nice to have for 2026 in a supplementary role.

4. LB Lavonte David

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Lavonte David is a franchise legend whom the Bucs have made abundantly clear they want back. David as a starter with the steps back he's taken in his older age would be a tough sell for a Bucs team that desperately needs even average inside linebacker play, but David is still an invaluable player for a few reasons.

His football IQ is among the best to ever exist in the sport, so he'd be a valuable resource if the Bucs were to draft a young inside linebacker in the NFL Draft. David also knows Bowles' defense well and could teach anyone, from a rookie to a free agent, how to play in it. And finally, David could still be valuable in certain packages, so he'd still be a good re-signing if he can come for cheap (and assuming he doesn't want to retire).

3. TE Cade Otton

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) runs for a gain during the first quarter against the New England Patriots | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Could the Buccaneers do better than Cade Otton at tight end? Probably — he's been a reliable, if unspectacular, player in Tampa Bay. But tight end is a hard position to play in the NFL, and there's a decent risk that would come with letting Otton walk in free agency.

The Bucs could look elsewhere for a tight end, but his replacement could end up being worse, as could Payne Durham if they were to put him in a starting role. Any player the Bucs would draft at tight end would likely be far too high for their liking, and with Tyler Higbee now off the market, any free agent may not be as much of an upgrade for the cost. It would make sense if the Bucs wanted to move on, but it might be a better idea to re-sign Otton to a short deal to make sure they don't have a glaring hole at tight end next year.

2. WR Mike Evans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) reacts a touchdown during the first half against the Carolina Panthers | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers do not explicitly need Mike Evans — in fact, it might be a more financially sensible idea to let him walk in free agency. But he does offer skills that other wideouts in Tampa Bay don't have, and that could be worth spending a bit of money to keep him in a Bucs uniform.

Evans is an X wideout whose big frame and red zone efficiency allows him to attack teams where wideouts like Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan — all space-finding zone attackers — cannot. That, on top of the fact that Evans is a beloved fan favorite, makes the prospect of re-signing him still important despite the team's needs elsewhere.

1. CB Jamel Dean

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) runs an intercepted back for a touchdown against the New York Jets | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Speaking of team needs, the Buccaneers would be in quite a pickle if Jamel Dean left the team. Dean will likely be pretty expensive in free agency, so the chances of his return is slim, but the Bucs should try as hard as they can to figure this out.

Dean, who has been riddled with injuries throughout his career, took a paycut at the beginning of 2025 before playing one of the best seasons of his career, may have priced himself out of returning to the Bucs. But if he leaves, the Bucs will lack a definitive No. 1 corner with Benjamin Morrison and Zyon McCollum starting outside, and that may not be ideal for a team that needs as much secondary depth as it can get. Dean is a strong man corner who knows Bowles' system very well, so if the Bucs can find a way to bring him back, they should do so to avoid opening a massive hole on the defensive side of the ball.

