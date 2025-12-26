Ronde Barber gives Buccaneers fans a bold take they may not want to hear

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been in a considerable slide since their bye week. They came off the bye week 6-2, and now, they're 7-8 after losing six of their last seven games. Fans, naturally, aren't happy with that lack of success, and it's led to many calling for head coach Todd Bowles' job.

While there have certainly been some missteps along the way to that 7-8 record, the Buccaneers can still win the NFC South in Week 18 against the Carolina Panthers, and should the Panthers lose to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, they can even do it at 8-9. That may afford Bowles some leeway, as he's won the NFC South in every year he's coached for the Buccaneers and could earn the team a home playoff game.

Franchise legend Ronde Barber hosts his show on WFLA, the Ronde Barber Show, and he was asked just how safe Todd Bowles' job is this offseason. Unfortunately for Bucs fans who wish to see Bowles fired, he made it clear that he doesn't think that will happen.

Ronde Barber thinks Todd Bowles is likely to remain head coach

Barber called Bowles' seat "a little uncomfortable" when asked about his job security, but he affirmed that he believes the Bucs will stick with him as their head coach next year.

"Look, no, we’re not in the market,” Barber said. “We’ve won three straight division titles... I’d say his seat is probably a little uncomfortable, but it ain’t hot.”

When asked what the exact chance was that Bowles would be retained as head coach in Tampa Bay, Barber replied pretty confidently as well.

“Pretty high. Pretty high. I’ll leave it at that,” Barber said. “I could be deadass wrong, but it’s pretty high. Who are you gonna get?”

The Buccaneers not winning the NFC South could change things on this front, but Barber is typically well-connected with the franchise, so his words could hold some weight. He also brings up the other big part of the equation — the Buccaneers would have to have someone in mind that they believe is a good enough option to replace Bowles, and that may not be the case for the Glazers and Jason Licht.

The Buccaneers will play the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. If Todd Bowles wants a little more job security, it would do him well to win that game and then to win the division against the Carolina Panthers the next week.

