Is Buccaneers' Rachaad White hinting at offseason move?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season hasn't gone according to plan, and this offseason is likely to bring some shakeups throughout the staff and roster as the franchise looks to get back on track.

One area that will likely look a bit different come the 2026 season will be the running back room. With second-year running back Bucky Irving quickly adjusting to the NFL, former starter Rachaad White has found himself on the back burner in Tampa Bay's offensive backfield.

There has been speculation in the past that the Bucs would potentially move on from White via trade after some cryptic social media posts, but those never materialized. However, after posting back-to-back stories on Instagram, it appears that White is looking forward to exploring the free agent market this offseason, given his contract with the Bucs is ending, even hinting that he may be interested in reuniting with his old college teammate at Arizona State.

This is the second story in two days that Rachaad White has posted of him and Jayden Daniels.



Safe to say he is going to look to go to the Commanders this offseason. pic.twitter.com/IcBPrRMImB — Matthew Hewitt (@BucsTrackerNFL) December 16, 2025

READ MORE: How did Buccaneers' playoff chances change after Panthers loss to Saints?

White posts Instagram stories featuring him and Jayden Daniels

ASU QB Jayden Daniels (5) hands the ball off to RB Rachaad White (3) | Michael Chow via Imagn Content Services, LLC

It would have been nice to see the Buccaneers try and utilize White's skillset a bit more this season like Liam Coen was able to do in 2024, but that never happened, and it's likely a reason why White will not be returning in red and pewter after the 2025 season.

A reunion with Daniels from their three years together at Arizona State before Daniels left for LSU would make a ton of sense. The two formed a formidable duo, and White would be a solid backfield addition considering how the Washington Commanders' backfield could look as the offseason unfolds.

The Commanders will still have Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Jacory Croskey-Merritt on their roster, but the likes of veterans Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols will both be entering free agency. Ekeler is coming off a serious Achilles tear, and McNichols could look to be replaced as well, as White contains the same skillset of catching the ball out of the backfield as both of those guys.

It would be a solid and cheap option for the Commanders, bringing that veteran presence to a young running back group while elevating the position overall.

There's also simply the possibility that White was supporting Daniels on Instagram, as Daniels was shut down for the remainder of the 2025 season by the Commanders. He could have simply been showing love to his former quarterback at that announcement as opposed to cryptically signalling where he wanted to go next.

Regardless, the loss on the outside wouldn't look all that drastic for Tampa Bay, but it would leave them with just Irving and Sean Tucker. That is less than ideal depth-wise, but also because neither is a workhorse back. The Bucs could be in the market for running back depth of their own, whether it comes from free agency or the NFL Draft.

READ MORE: Buccaneers legend Tom Brady shares rehab wisdom with Patrick Mahomes

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Bucs' Jalen McMillan details 'dark' time from neck injury

• Buccaneers defensive starter placed on IR ahead of crucial NFC South stretch

• Footage reveals Raiders star Maxx Crosby yelling at former Bucs Pro Bowler

• Buccaneers coach leaving Tampa for offensive coordinator job