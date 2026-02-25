Should Buccaneers Make a Trade for This NFC North Linebacker?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a notable inside linebacker problem. Lavonte David is a franchise legend, but he's lost several steps in his old age and might not play football again in 2026 at all. SirVocea Dennis started alongside him last year, but his play was subpar and the Bucs should likely look for his replacement.

So, what should they do? The Bucs should certainly replace one of those players in the NFL Draft, but the other one needs replacing, too, and that will likely come from free agency or trade. There are a few options in free agency, but on Wednesday, a potential target became available for trade.

Tremaine Edmunds is on the trade block

Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is set to hit the trade block, per Chicago Tribune beat writer Brad Biggs. Edmunds has played eight seasons in the NFL, but he's still just 27 years old.

The #Bears have granted permission for LB Tremaine Edmunds to seek a trade, according to a league source. He's under contract for the '26 season at $15M. Still young and was Pro Bowl-caliber player thru first 10 games before minor injury. Finished year healthy. Led D in tackles. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) February 25, 2026

Edmunds had 112 total tackles for the Bears last year (and has had over 100 total tackles in every year he's played football) and four interceptions. He's an established veteran, and he probably wouldn't take too much to land if the Buccaneers wanted to guarantee his rights. So should the Bucs make this trade?

Edmunds is a solid, starting-caliber linebacker, but there's one good reason the Bucs shouldn't be eager to put a package together.

Should the Bucs make a trade for him?

The biggest problem is Edmunds' contract. Bears general manager Ryan Poles paid Edmunds like a top NFL linebacker, with $15 million lined up for him for the 2026 season. Edmunds was impressive until he had a groin injury 10 games through the season, but he's still massively overpaid for his production.

As a result, the Bucs could likely wait this out. Edmunds would be a good add to the team at a smaller deal, and with how expensive his contract is, no team is likely to bite on a trade. Eventually, Edmunds will likely be released, and when that happens, the Bucs could potentially add him on a much cheaper deal and still have a veteran player to mentor whoever they inevitably pick up in the NFL Draft.

The player would be a decent fit in Tampa Bay, but Licht will likely be patient if he and his scouts like Edmunds.

